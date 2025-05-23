Bitcoin Rally Has Room To Run, Says Morgan Creek's Mark Yusko

Mark Yusko, the founder and CIO of Morgan Creek Capital, believes the ongoing Bitcoin BTC/USD rally is far from over.

What Happened: Speaking as Bitcoin surpassed a new all-time high near $111,000, Yusko said the asset's upward trajectory is backed by deep structural forces and a fundamental shift in how the global economy treats money.

"This idea that we should be surprised that we keep making all-time highs? Of course we're going to make new all-time highs," Yusko said, pointing to the rapid devaluation of fiat currencies. "We printed 80% of all the dollars that ever existed in the last five years."

Unlike traditional assets like stocks and bonds, Yusko emphasized that Bitcoin's performance is not linked to GDP growth or inflation.

"Bitcoin prices are determined by the technology itself, by adoption, particularly among young people, and by changes in fiat," he said, reiterating that Bitcoin is "so not correlated" with other asset classes over the long term.

Yusko called Bitcoin a modern form of money, superior to gold due to its portability and divisibility.

"One Bitcoin is one Bitcoin," he added, highlighting that its value is not diluted over time. "It's like an ounce of gold. A single ounce of gold is still a single ounce of gold."

The bullish sentiment was echoed by other guests on the show.

Dan, a technical analyst from The Chart Guys, noted that a golden cross, when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day, just occurred, which has historically preceded parabolic advances.

"This asset wants to go," Dan said, describing current price momentum as "ideal."

While some observers are cautious, recalling previous failed breakouts, Yusko said the macroeconomic landscape supports further gains.

He cited treasury auctions failing, uncontrolled interest rates in Japan, and ongoing inflation in Western economies as signals of systemic weakness in fiat-based systems.

"There's a point at which a country loses control and you get hyperinflation," he warned.

Despite differing opinions on the immediate threat of hyperinflation, Yusko and fellow panelist Yago agreed that the only politically viable way out of the current debt trap is through currency devaluation.

"You can't pay it back. You can't restructure it. You can't default on it. So you devalue it," Yusko said.

What’s Next: For Yusko, Bitcoin is not just an investment, it's protection against what he called the "dictator playbook": wealth concentration, inflation, and the erosion of civil liberties through financial repression.

He pointed out how other nations have already seen Bitcoin reach record highs locally due to collapsing currencies, including Venezuela, Turkey, and Argentina.

"Bitcoin is better than gold," Yusko said. "It's money that doesn't rely on the liabilities of governments and it's the foundation of a new financial system that's already here."

