Bitcoin, Dogecoin Green But XRP Struggling On Wednesday Morning

Cryptocurrency markets are stable on Wednesday morning, with Bitcoin retreating to $106,000 after tapping $108,000 during Asia trading hours.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $106,244.58 +0.95% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,519.57 +0.13% Solana SOL/USD $168.03 +0.7% XRP XRP/USD $2.33 -0.6% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2251 +1.9% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001443 +1.1%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum daily active addresses increased by 5.5% and 6.4%, respectively. BTC's large transaction volume went up by 10%.

Coinglass data shows 90,882 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $257.09 million.

SoSoValue data shows $329 million in net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and $64.9 million net inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs.

Trader Notes: Nic Puckrin, co-founder of CoinBureau, noted a wave of limit orders above $107,500 caused a sharp rejection at $108,000. He warned that the road to new all-time highs would remain volatile.

CoinBureau also highlighted that $1.01 billion in short positions are set to be liquidated at $108,000. If triggered, these shorts could fuel a rapid BTC surge as bears are forced to buy back into the market.

Dogecoin continues to defy broader market inertia. Javon Marks compared the current cycle to previous bull runs and projected a 215% rally, taking DOGE to a minimum of $0.73905.

IncomeSharks remains bullish on Ethereum, sticking to a $3,000 target—and even eyeing $4,000, provided the $2,515 support holds. He admitted his only regret is not being more bullish on ETH earlier.

Crypto Bitlord made a bold prediction: "If Bitcoin hits $400,000, then XRP at $80 becomes not just possible, but easy." He dismissed ETH and Solana as "too safe," suggesting they won't produce the generational wealth this cycle could offer.

