May 20, 2025 7:36 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Grind Up On Tuesday As Traders Hope For 'Red Monday, Green Week'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

The crypto market opened the week with volatility but is showing signs of strength, as Bitcoin rebounded to touch $105,000. Institutional adoption continues to rise, with JP Morgan now offering Bitcoin access to clients, while exchange supplies decline and ETF inflows surge.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$104,956.98+1.9%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,496.54+3.3%
Solana SOL/USD$165.50+2.1%
XRP XRP/USD$2.33+0.7%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.2192+0.9%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001418  +0.7%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased by 62.5% and 128.1%, respectively. BTC's daily active addresses went up by 16.5%. Bitcoin's exchange netflows spiked 5,227.5%, while transactions greater than $100,000 rose from 7,945 to 11,221.  
  • Coinglass data shows 78,109 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $226.22 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows daily total net inflow in U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs on Monday at $667.4 million. ETH Spot ETFS saw a daily total net inflow of $13.7 million.
  • Co-founder weRate Quinten Francois noted that institutional investors are gradually replacing retail holders in Bitcoin's ownership structure, and warned retail not to get shaken out.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle described the current setup as "Red Monday, Green Week", pointing to a weekly breakout and successful retest for Bitcoin.

Altcoin Sherpa remains cautiously optimistic – holding spot positions and plans to long meme coins if BTC breaks ATH but will reduce spot exposure if BTC shows weakness on pullbacks.

Cantonese Cat noted that Ethereum's 12H Bollinger Bands are squeezing, a pattern that historically preceded upward volatility and price expansion. If the pattern holds, ETH could soon break out to the upside.

GalaxyBTC sees XRP tracking closely with its 2017 breakout structure, following a 6-year consolidation, a setup he says often leads to explosive moves.

Trader Tardigrade sees Dogecoin forming a channel pullback, signaling an inevitable breakout.

Cas Abbe remains bullish on Solana, saying its multi-year uptrend remains intact. After a successful retest of its trendline last month, SOL has rallied over 50%. With strong fundamentals, he believes $290 wasn't the top and forecasts a new ATH in 2025.

