Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Climb Ahead Of Weekend — XRP Lags Behind

Major cryptocurrencies are trending higher early Friday, signaling renewed investor optimism heading into the weekend.



Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $103,680.88 +1.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,627.97 +2.7% Solana SOL/USD $173.2 +1.2% XRP XRP/USD $2.43 -1.8% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2278 +0.5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001507 +0.3%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased 5.4% and 1.3%, respectively. While ETH’s daily active addresses are up 1.6%, Bitcoin's daily active addresses are down 6.3%.

Coinglass data shows 123,626 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $340.61 million.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that Bitcoin whales have booked profits by selling more than 30,000 BTC in the last 72 hours.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Ted Pillows believes Bitcoin is on the verge of a historic breakout, stating it’s “only one bullish candle away” from a new all-time high. His outlook remains ultra-bullish.

Meanwhile, trader Honey highlights a developing golden cross on BTC's 1-day charts historically bullish signal. The last time this pattern emerged, Bitcoin rocketed from $60,000 to $110,000 in just two months.

On the altcoin front, Ali Martinez suggests Solana could break out of its long-forming cup-and-handle pattern if it decisively clears the $200 level, calling it an "instant buy" trigger.

Ethereum is gaining traction too. According to Michael van de Poppe, ETH just completed its first major move higher, though he expects short-term consolidation as volatility increases. He sees sub-$2,400 dips as strong buying opportunities.

Complementing that view, Captain Faibik notes ETH has broken out of a descending broadening wedge after a 5-month correction, historically a bullish setup. A clean move above $2,700 could fuel a rally toward $3,800–$4,000.

XRP also shows early signs of life. Trader cryptoinsightuk believes a bullish continuation is on the table if momentum sustains.

Lastly, Dogecoin is consolidating just below resistance. Trader Tardigrade expects this pause to continue for several days before a potential breakout toward $0.40, citing a bullish technical setup.

