Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Down As Sentiment Turns To Greed

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped 2.6% lower to $3.27 trillion.
- Bitcoin eyes key support at $101,600, while Dogecoin shows breakout volume with a healthy pullback.
Major cryptocurrencies are trading lower in early Thursday hours despite ongoing institutional demand and cooling inflation data.
Sentiment has shifted sharply, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index entering the ‘Greed’ zone, raising questions whether this pullback signals a phase of profit-taking and consolidation following the robust rally over the past few weeks.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$101,782.26
|-1.9%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,537.22
|-2.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$169.23
|-5.7%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.45
|-5.6%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2232
|-5.2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001484
|-7.1%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume dropped 5.1% and 0.2%, respectively, in a single day. While ETH shows a 240% rise in exchange netflows, Bitcoin's daily active addresses are down 1.9%.
- Coinglass data shows 157,967 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $346.93 million.
- SoSoValue data shows that spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of $319.6 million, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw a $63.5 million net inflow.
- Santiment data shows the daily average of new wallet creations over the past month: Bitcoin leads with 309,000 new wallets per day, followed by Ethereum at 112,000, USDT at 36,400, and XRP with 3,500 daily.
- According to CoinMarketCap, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has surged to 71, entering the Greed zone, up sharply from the neutral range (40–60) recorded in early May.
Trader Notes: Bitcoin is finding key support around $101,600, according to crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez.
Meanwhile, trader Adam observed that Bitcoin appears exhausted after its climb to $105,000, with open interest returning to levels seen near previous all-time highs.
He notes that spot markets are encountering increased selling pressure, and while the move from $80,000 suggests a solid base, this may not be an optimal time to open new long positions.
Martinez also highlighted that Ethereum has closed above its 200-period simple moving average on the 3-day chart, currently around $2,700.
Historically, such a close has marked the beginning of major bull rallies for ETH.
For Solana, analyst Crypto Zeinab notes that the coin is currently retesting the $180 breakout level.
A successful bullish retest could open the path toward $200.
Supporting this outlook, Glassnode data shows positive 30-day capital inflows of around 4–5% for SOL after months of outflows, signalling renewed investor interest, now on par with XRP.
Bluntz Capital pointed out that Dogecoin is forming a textbook inverse head and shoulders (IHS) pattern. The breakout occurred with strong volume, and the current pullback is seen as a healthy consolidation, potentially setting up for further upside.
