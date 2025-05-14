Bitcoin Steady As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Climb On Wednesday Morning

Major cryptocurrencies are slightly up on early Wednesday morning, with Bitcoin holding steady and altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin and Solana pushing higher.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $103,791.51 +0.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,599.49 +4.8% Solana SOL/USD $180.26 +3.6% XRP XRP/USD $2.61 +1.95% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2362 +3.6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001601 +2.6%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume expanded by 9% and 10.7%, respectively, in a single day. Daily active addresses in BTC and ETH went up by 10.7% and 3.7%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 139,073 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $411.97 million

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle remains bullish on Bitcoin, saying new all-time highs are “inevitable” as long as the current trend holds.

Analyst Ali Martinez pointed to the Accumulation Trend Score, which signals active buying at current price levels, a sign of growing investor confidence.

Martinez also highlighted that Solana is now testing a critical resistance zone around $175, a key level to watch for potential breakout confirmation.

For Dogecoin, Trader Tardigrade observed that the RSI moving average is trending upward, suggesting that this phase of the rally could lead to a parabolic surge in price.

Rose Premium Signals flagged a bullish breakout in XRP from a falling wedge pattern. Key support levels are $2.40–$2.20, $1.78, and $1.68. Resistance zones to watch include $3.15, $3.73, and $4.29.

Regarding Ethereum, Castillo Trading says the asset is consolidating as expected, forming a solid base between $2,400 and $2,700. They anticipate short-term volatility before ETH makes its next decisive move.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock