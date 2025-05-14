Standard Chartered Partners With FalconX To Fuel Institutional Crypto Access As Bitcoin Soars Past $103K

Institutional digital asset prime broker FalconX has formed a strategic partnership with Standard Chartered SCBFF, strengthening connections between traditional banking and the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market as Bitcoin BTC/USD trades near record highs.
What Happened: The collaboration, announced Wednesday, initially provides FalconX with access to Standard Chartered’s comprehensive banking services and extensive currency pairs, enhancing cross-border settlement capabilities for institutional clients.
“We are pleased to partner with Standard Chartered, one of the most forward-thinking global banks in digital asset adoption,” said Matt Long, General Manager for APAC & Middle East at FalconX. “This relationship strengthens our ability to deliver robust banking and FX solutions to clients who rely on us to operate in crypto markets.”
See Also: Peter Schiff Says Trade Truce Aside, The World Is ‘Losing Confidence’ In Dollar And In US Ability To Put ‘Fiscal House In Order’
Why It Matters: The partnership comes as Bitcoin continues its upward trajectory, trading above $103,000 after reaching new all-time highs in recent weeks.
Standard Chartered’s Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoffrey Kendrick, recently revised his Bitcoin price forecast, suggesting his earlier $120,000 second quarter target may prove too conservative.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
“The dominant story for Bitcoin has changed again,” Kendrick noted in a client note earlier this month. “It is now all about flows.”
Luke Boland, Head of Fintech for ASEAN, South Asia & GCNA at Standard Chartered, emphasized the bank’s commitment to the digital asset space: “As institutional demand for digital assets continues to grow, we’re proud to provide the banking infrastructure that enables firms like FalconX to deliver world-class trading and financing solutions.”
Price Action: Bitcoin is trading at $103,652. The cryptocurrency has gained 0.94% in the past 24 hours and is up 11.13%, year to date.
Photo Courtesy: MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski On Shutterstock.com
Read Next:
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Pop As Inflation Numbers Softer Despite Trump Tariffs: Analyst Says Cocktail For BTC’s ‘Ballistic’ Rise In The Works
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.