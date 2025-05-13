Anthony Scaramucci Says Bitcoin Is Evolving From A Tech Asset To Digital Gold

Anthony Scaramucci believes Bitcoin BTC/USD is in the midst of a structural transformation, from a volatile tech-aligned investment to a maturing global asset more comparable to digital gold.

What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, the SkyBridge Capital founder said Bitcoin's growing adoption and long-term holding behavior are driving this evolution, dampening volatility and pushing it into the asset class category rather than a speculative investment.

"Ultimately, what we see is the evolution of Bitcoin from being sort of a tech asset tied to the Mag 7 or Nasdaq to something that's more akin to digital gold," Scaramucci said.

As wallet growth accelerates, now estimated at over 300 million globally, he anticipates that broader adoption could lead to a billion holders, a milestone that would reduce price swings and reinforce Bitcoin's role in long-term portfolios.

He added that this cycle of increasing wallet distribution, institutional participation and reduced volatility could form a positive feedback loop, encouraging more large holders to enter the market.

The shift, he argued, prompts a key distinction: "Is Bitcoin an investment, or is it an asset class?"

If the latter, he said, then valuations would shift from a market cap in the trillions, similar to tech stocks, to the levels of gold, which commands over $22 trillion in global value.

Why It Matters: The remarks come as Bitcoin continues to consolidate above the $103,000 mark.

Bitfinex analysts report steady spot volume and neutral funding, with no immediate macro threats.

Support lies near $98,500, while resistance stands between $104,000 and $106,000.

In a note sent to Benzinga, the analysts caution that while momentum remains intact, Bitcoin may enter a consolidation phase, potentially delaying any new all-time highs until June as supply and demand stabilize above key psychological thresholds.

Medium-term conditions remain constructive.

Bitcoin has outperformed equities and altcoins, and ETF inflows continue to show consistency.

Barring any shocks from CPI data or central bank guidance, analysts see further upside in the months ahead.

Long-term, Bitfinex analysts echo Scaramucci's perspective, stating that Bitcoin is increasingly behaving like a macro reserve asset.

Structural supply limitations, global ETF adoption, and a shift in U.S. regulatory tone have strengthened Bitcoin's fundamental outlook.

Price targets between $150,000 and $180,000 for the current cycle remain in play, contingent on broader market stability.

