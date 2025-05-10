Cathie Wood Stands Firm on Bold $700,000 Bitcoin Prediction for Investors, Says 'Bull Case in the $1.5 Million Range'

In a recent reaffirmation of her bullish stance, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has once again predicted that Bitcoin BTC/USD will hit a minimum of $700,000 in the coming years.

What Happened: Speaking at a recent interview, Wood reiterated ARK’s forecast of a minimum 580% surge in Bitcoin’s current value by 2030.

She detailed, “We have always had a 2030 target, the base case in the $700,000 to $750,000 range, the bull case in the $1.5 million range.”

Wood highlighted three primary factors propelling this audacious Bitcoin price prediction. These encompass Bitcoin’s potential to seize a share from gold or expand the store-of-value market, institutions starting to invest in Bitcoin, and emerging market use cases.

In addition to her Bitcoin forecast, Wood also shared her views on the current economic situation. She stated that the US is in a recession but anticipates it to end soon, following more clarity around President Trump's tariff negotiations. She is optimistic that this will trigger considerable economic growth, partly driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

"I just put out a letter talking about the rolling recession we've been in for the last three years, since the Fed jacked up rates. We got a negative quarter in the first quarter, and potentially in the second quarter as well. And I think more and more people are getting concerned about an extended recession, and amid all the uncertainty, we actually think we're at the end of this rolling recession, and that we are moving into a period, after all of this uncertainty, of much greater productivity,” Wood added.

“I think we're going to see a lot more productivity driven growth, which means inflation is going to be much lower than expected, which is going to be very capital friendly," she shared.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $102,811, marking a 2.4% increase in the last 24 hours.

Why It Matters: Wood’s prediction is significant as it reflects the growing confidence in Bitcoin’s potential to disrupt traditional financial markets. The forecast also underscores the increasing institutional interest in Bitcoin as a viable investment.

Furthermore, Wood’s comments on the economic climate highlight the potential role of Bitcoin and AI in driving economic growth post-recession.

