XRP Spikes 5% As Whales Scoop Up 880M Tokens In A Month: What Is Going On?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
XRP XRP/USD is surging as fresh whale accumulation and positive sentiment around the SEC settlement spark renewed interest in the token.  

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
XRP XRP/USD $2.35$137.9 billion+5.1% +6.3% 
Bitcoin BTC/USD $103,147.73$2.04 trillion +1.8%+5.9% 
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,336.94$281.9 billion+14% +26.2% 

Trader Notes: CrediBULL Crypto has gone long on XRP, citing a tight stop loss for a high risk/reward setup. He believes a sentiment flip could trigger significant upside.

Meanwhile, trader Osemka highlighte XRP's breakout from a corrective channel. He believes XRP is structurally strong and primed to run.

XRP could either be finishing a macro topping structure or beginning a much larger move, Osemka added, suggesting BTC strength and overall bullish sentiment will determine which path it takes.

He also notes that rotating into XRP after other coins run could be a smart tactical play, as XRP has historically moved after longer accumulation periods.

Statistics: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that whales accumulated more than 880 million XRP in the last month.

Coinglass data shows XRP long liquidations spiking to $8.5 million, the highest since April 30. Open interest surged by 13.5% to $4.57 billion, highest since early March 2025. XRP derivatives trading volume expanded by 91.2% in single day.

Community News: Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett confirmed that the SEC and Ripple have settled, with Ripple paying $50 million of the original $125 million penalty.

The remainder will be returned if the court lifts the injunction. Both parties will drop appeals if the deal is approved.

This outcome removes a major overhang for XRP and is seen as a key catalyst for institutional participation.

Wellgistics, a pharmaceutical distribution firm, announced plans to use XRP as a treasury reserve asset and for real-time payments, potentially becoming one of the first public companies to integrate XRP in its core operations.

The company cited benefits like speed, low cost, transparency, and flexibility, especially for vendor settlements in healthcare.

