May 9, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read

Pepe Pops 30%, Leapfrogs Meme Veterans Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In Trading Volume And Momentum

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Pepe PEPE/USD has exploded for a 30% gain, triggering a wave of liquidations and whale activity; traders are now eyeing a massive weekend ahead for the meme coin.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Pepe PEPE/USD$0.00001252$5.26 billion+29.9%+42.7%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.2043$30.5 billion+9.1%+12.3%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001500$8.8 billion+9.4%+10.7%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC highlighted that Pepe is approaching a critical resistance at the 180-day VWAP, coinciding with a key retest of the February trend breakdown. A breakout here, he says, could set off a rapid surge.

Meanwhile, trader EddyXBT is calling for a $10 billion market cap for Pepe by this weekend.

Adding to the intrigue, trader lyx pointed out that the current move comes exactly 420 days from Pepe's 2024 peak, a symbolic number in meme culture. They believe this alignment could kick off "the biggest rally in crypto history."

Unipcs noted Pepe's 43% surge in 24 hours, comparing the momentum to its early 2024 rally where PEPE soared 1,100% in just four weeks, often leading other meme coins.

Statistics: Whale Alert data shows 7.14 trillion PEPE coins, valued at around $78.8 million, transferred from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet, stirring speculation of accumulation, wallet reshuffling or OTC trading.

Coinglass data shows Pepe liquidations in the past 24 hours at $19.4 million. As of May 9, short liquidations of $9.4 million and long liquidations of $4.9 million indicate the highest levels since November 2024 and February levels.

Open interest of $545.4 million is at the highest level since mid-January.  Pepe derivatives trading volume expanded by 305.8% in a single day.

IntoTheBlock data shows Pepe large transaction volume expanding by 244.7% and daily active addresses spiking by 115.8% in a single day. Transactions greater than $100,000 jumped from 141 to 597.

PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe
$0.00001210.4%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.20322.53%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000153.40%
Posted In:
