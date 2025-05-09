Pepe PEPE/USD has exploded for a 30% gain, triggering a wave of liquidations and whale activity; traders are now eyeing a massive weekend ahead for the meme coin.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001252 $5.26 billion +29.9% +42.7% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2043 $30.5 billion +9.1% +12.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001500 $8.8 billion +9.4% +10.7%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC highlighted that Pepe is approaching a critical resistance at the 180-day VWAP, coinciding with a key retest of the February trend breakdown. A breakout here, he says, could set off a rapid surge.

Meanwhile, trader EddyXBT is calling for a $10 billion market cap for Pepe by this weekend.

Adding to the intrigue, trader lyx pointed out that the current move comes exactly 420 days from Pepe's 2024 peak, a symbolic number in meme culture. They believe this alignment could kick off "the biggest rally in crypto history."

Unipcs noted Pepe's 43% surge in 24 hours, comparing the momentum to its early 2024 rally where PEPE soared 1,100% in just four weeks, often leading other meme coins.

Statistics: Whale Alert data shows 7.14 trillion PEPE coins, valued at around $78.8 million, transferred from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet, stirring speculation of accumulation, wallet reshuffling or OTC trading.

Coinglass data shows Pepe liquidations in the past 24 hours at $19.4 million. As of May 9, short liquidations of $9.4 million and long liquidations of $4.9 million indicate the highest levels since November 2024 and February levels.

Open interest of $545.4 million is at the highest level since mid-January. Pepe derivatives trading volume expanded by 305.8% in a single day.

IntoTheBlock data shows Pepe large transaction volume expanding by 244.7% and daily active addresses spiking by 115.8% in a single day. Transactions greater than $100,000 jumped from 141 to 597.

Image: Shutterstock