Two Dormant Bitcoin Whales Move $325 Million After A Decade: What's Going On?

Two Bitcoin BTC/USD investors, dormant for over a decade, moved roughly $325 million worth of the asset on Monday, sparking intrigue in the cryptocurrency community.
What Happened: According to on-chain tracker Spot On Chain, the first whale moved 2,343 BTC, worth $222.2 million, to a new wallet after 10.5 years of inactivity. The second whale resurfaced after more than 11 years, shifting 1,079 Bitcoin, worth approximately $102.5 million.
Dormant wallets, especially those holding large amounts of Bitcoin, are often tied to early adopters or miners who bought into the asset when it was just a fraction of today’s price.
These moves could be motivated by recovered keys, ownership changes or long-term holders looking to cash out after years of HODLing.
See Also: Maxine Waters Plans Walkout From Crypto Hearing, Will Host ‘Shadow Hearing’ Opposing Trump Family Ventures: Report
Why It Matters: This massive movement of Bitcoin comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing a period of relative stability. The apex coin consolidated between $94,000 and $95,000 on Monday, following a pullback from $97,000.
That said, analysts voiced optimism about its long-term outlook. Macro expert Raoul Pal predicted that Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets are entering the second leg of a steep, liquidity-driven bull phase, which he described as the “banana zone.” He believed that Bitcoin could hit $450,000.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $94,445.59, down 0.23% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Elizabeth Warren Slams ‘Shady’ Deal Involving Trump Family-Backed USD1 As Democrats Withdraw Support For Senate Crypto Bill
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Photo Courtesy: Mc_Cloud on Shutterstock.com
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.