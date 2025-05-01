Sam Altman's Crypto Project Unveils AI-Spotting Gizmo, Brings 'World' To The US

Nearly two years after its launch, World WLD/USD, co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, debuted in the U.S. on Thursday. The decentralized identity verification project also unveiled a new smartphone-like device for identity verification and a debit card to make WLD payments.

What Happened: The launch will allow Americans to earn WLD tokens by verifying their identities and creating a World ID. Initially, the project will be available in six cities: Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco.

In addition, World, formerly known as Worldcoin, plans to launch a Visa card that will allow users to make purchases using their WLD tokens and other digital assets. This card is slated to be available in the U.S. later this year.

To scale up its identity verification model, World also teased “Orb Mini,” a portable handheld device in the shape of a smartphone, during its "At Last" event in San Francisco. The device, like the flagship Orb devices at different locations, could be used to differentiate between a human and artificial intelligence.

See Also: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,094%: What Is Going On?

World is an identity verification project that captures people's irises to confirm their humanness and build a digital ID, allowing them to receive free WLD tokens. However, it has courted controversy over personal data privacy concerns and stands outlawed in Hong Kong, Kenya, and Spain as of this writing.

To address these concerns, World implemented a personal custody feature that ensures users’ data remains on their devices and not with World or any third party.

Price Action: At the time of writing, WLD was exchanging hands at $1.04, down 3.37% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The coin sharply reversed course after surging to a high of $1.17 overnight.

Photo: jamesonwu1972/Shutterstock

Read Next: