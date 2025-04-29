Ethereum Stuck Around $1,800: Why Is ETH Not Moving?

Ethereum ETH/USD has been trading mostly sideways over the past month, but new developments in Ethereum’s governance model and encouraging technical signals suggest a bullish pivot could be near.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Ethereum ETH/USD $1,815.96 $219.2 billion +2.9% +6.9% Bitcoin BTC/USD $94,812.88 $1.88 trillion +0.96% +4.5% XRP XRP/USD $2.28 $133.3 billion +0.95% +5.7%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Astronomer says Ethereum has officially bottomed out, calling the current $1,500–$2,000 range a high-reward entry.

Drawing parallels to his accurate Bitcoin bottom call near $77,000, he argues ETH's cycle typically mirrors BTC — both in tops and bottoms.

Technically, ETH has just reclaimed a key monthly breakout level after a false breakdown, with equal highs near $4,000 remaining a likely target.

Macro tailwinds, including weakening U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) and declining Bitcoin dominance, reinforce the setup for Ethereum outperformance.

Sentiment is low, fundamentals are solid, and Ethereum is still just 2x off its bear market lows deep into the cycle, it's a low opportunity cost, high reward zone, Astronomer explained.

Meanwhile, Mister Crypto views ETH as trading within a long-term bull flag, forecasting a strong rally in Q2.

Statistics: Crypto trader Ted Pillows noted that Ethereum whales purchased $50.24 million ETH in the past 24 hours.

15.4 million active addresses in the ecosystem mean a new all-time high, a 62.7% surge in one week.

IntoTheBlock data shows Ethereum's large transaction volume increased 7.3% in a single day, while transactions greater than $100,000 spiked from 2,964 to 4,442.

Only 41% of ETH holders are in profit, 5% are at breakeven.

Coinglass data shows Ethereum's open interest up by 4.4% to $21.2 billion, the highest level since late March.

Liquidations in the past 24 hours stand at $39.7 million, with $23.6 million in long liquidations. Ethereum derivatives trading volume surged by 25.6%.

Community News: The Ethereum Foundation announced a dual Executive Director model, introducing a more structured approach to development. The leadership will focus on key areas over the next year: scaling the Ethereum mainnet, scaling blobs and improving UX.

These shifts are expected to streamline innovation and enhance long-term utility across the Ethereum ecosystem.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock