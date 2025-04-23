April 23, 2025 11:09 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin Jumps 7%, Whale Activity Surges 900%: What's Fueling The Rally?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is up 7% on the day as a wave of whale activity and institutional interest boosts optimism for a major breakout.

What Happened: Trader Tardigrade highlighted that DOGE/BTC has broken out of a descending trendline, suggesting DOGE may be preparing for a strong leg higher.

Trader ‘Investments_CEO’ predicted Dogecoin is "very close" to setting a new all-time high, citing rapidly rising smart money activity.

Nology remains bullish, though he admits he may have underestimated DOGE's full potential in a max bull scenario.

He's watching closely as price approaches a key resistance zone, what he calls the "big red bar", which may either confirm a breakout or reject the move.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez observed DOGE breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern, with an upside target around $0.195.

Why It Matters: 21Shares officially launched its Dogecoin exchange-traded product today, which has backing from the Dogecoin Foundation.

This marks a major milestone, providing regulated access to DOGE for traditional investors.

Whale activity has soared 900%, as large holders appear to be accumulating and holding DOGE aggressively. 

Coinglass data shows DOGE derivatives trading volume having expanded by 65.8% in single day, while open interest spiked 11.3% implying rising interest of traders.

Liquidations totaled $11.8 million, with shorts accounting for $8.8 million, indicating bearish traders were forced to exit as prices spiked.

Image: Shutterstock

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1779-0.41%

Overview
