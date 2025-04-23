Dogecoin Jumps 7%, Whale Activity Surges 900%: What's Fueling The Rally?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is up 7% on the day as a wave of whale activity and institutional interest boosts optimism for a major breakout.

What Happened: Trader Tardigrade highlighted that DOGE/BTC has broken out of a descending trendline, suggesting DOGE may be preparing for a strong leg higher.

#Dogecoin is ready for a new surge 🔥$DOGE/$BTC has just broken out of a descending trendline pic.twitter.com/JymAFt8LD6 — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) April 23, 2025

Trader ‘Investments_CEO’ predicted Dogecoin is "very close" to setting a new all-time high, citing rapidly rising smart money activity.

Nology remains bullish, though he admits he may have underestimated DOGE's full potential in a max bull scenario.

He's watching closely as price approaches a key resistance zone, what he calls the "big red bar", which may either confirm a breakout or reject the move.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez observed DOGE breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern, with an upside target around $0.195.

#Dogecoin $DOGE appears to be breaking out of an ascending triangle, with a potential upside target of $0.195! pic.twitter.com/P7dkmIiQ9B — Ali (@ali_charts) April 22, 2025

Why It Matters: 21Shares officially launched its Dogecoin exchange-traded product today, which has backing from the Dogecoin Foundation.

This marks a major milestone, providing regulated access to DOGE for traditional investors.

Whale activity has soared 900%, as large holders appear to be accumulating and holding DOGE aggressively.

Coinglass data shows DOGE derivatives trading volume having expanded by 65.8% in single day, while open interest spiked 11.3% implying rising interest of traders.

Liquidations totaled $11.8 million, with shorts accounting for $8.8 million, indicating bearish traders were forced to exit as prices spiked.

