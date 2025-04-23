Dogecoin Jumps 7%, Whale Activity Surges 900%: What's Fueling The Rally?

Zinger Key Points
- 21Shares launches Dogecoin ETP, offering traditional investors regulated access to the meme coin.
- Whale activity spikes 900%, as traders eye a potential rally to all-time highs.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD is up 7% on the day as a wave of whale activity and institutional interest boosts optimism for a major breakout.
What Happened: Trader Tardigrade highlighted that DOGE/BTC has broken out of a descending trendline, suggesting DOGE may be preparing for a strong leg higher.
Trader ‘Investments_CEO’ predicted Dogecoin is "very close" to setting a new all-time high, citing rapidly rising smart money activity.
Nology remains bullish, though he admits he may have underestimated DOGE's full potential in a max bull scenario.
He's watching closely as price approaches a key resistance zone, what he calls the "big red bar", which may either confirm a breakout or reject the move.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez observed DOGE breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern, with an upside target around $0.195.
Also Read: A 93-Day Dogecoin Bull Spring May Be About To Begin
Why It Matters: 21Shares officially launched its Dogecoin exchange-traded product today, which has backing from the Dogecoin Foundation.
This marks a major milestone, providing regulated access to DOGE for traditional investors.
Whale activity has soared 900%, as large holders appear to be accumulating and holding DOGE aggressively.
Coinglass data shows DOGE derivatives trading volume having expanded by 65.8% in single day, while open interest spiked 11.3% implying rising interest of traders.
Liquidations totaled $11.8 million, with shorts accounting for $8.8 million, indicating bearish traders were forced to exit as prices spiked.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.