XRP Up 4%: Is It Really The 'Safest Bet Of The Cycle'?

- XRP futures debut on Coinbase Institutional saw $51 million in day-one volume.
- Traders highlight bullish technicals and long-term strength, calling XRP the safest and most asymmetric altcoin play.
XRP XRP/USD is up 4% on the day, sparking renewed bullish sentiment among traders, who call it the “safest bet of the cycle.”
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.16
|$126.2 billion
|+4.3%
|+2.2%
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$91,520.52
|$1.81 trillion
|+5.5%
|+8.4%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$1,703.13
|$205.7 billion
|+8.1%
|+5.5%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks says XRP could still deliver a 50x return, pointing to a potential $111 target, based on prior-cycle behavior.
Trader Scient notes that XRP is flipping its monthly 50-day moving average for the first time in six years, a technical milestone that he says marks XRP as “probably the safest play” in crypto right now.
Veteran trader DonAlt echoed the bullish stance, labeling XRP one of the most compelling altcoin setups at current levels. It’s trading at range lows after sweeping prior support, a classic setup for a sharp reversal if broader market momentum continues.
Statistics: According to Coinglass, XRP's derivatives trading volume has surged 20.3%, with open interest up 9.5% in the last 24 hours. Liquidations hit $5.6 million, with shorts accounting for $3.9 million, suggesting traders are unsure of XRP's near-term trajectory but bracing for volatility.
Community News: Adding to the bullish narrative, Coinbase Institutional has launched CFTC-regulated XRP futures, offering professional investors a capital-efficient way to trade one of the market’s most liquid assets. The product recorded $51 million in day-one volume, a strong signal of institutional demand, digital asset enthusiast Bill Morgan stated in his X post on Tuesday.
Image: Shutterstock
