April 22, 2025 2:37 PM 2 min read

XRP Up 4%: Is It Really The 'Safest Bet Of The Cycle'?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD is up 4% on the day, sparking renewed bullish sentiment among traders, who call it the “safest bet of the cycle.”

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
XRP XRP/USD$2.16$126.2 billion+4.3% +2.2% 
Bitcoin BTC/USD$91,520.52$1.81 trillion+5.5% +8.4% 
Ethereum ETH/USD$1,703.13$205.7 billion+8.1%+5.5% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks says XRP could still deliver a 50x return, pointing to a potential $111 target, based on prior-cycle behavior.

Trader Scient notes that XRP is flipping its monthly 50-day moving average for the first time in six years, a technical milestone that he says marks XRP as “probably the safest play” in crypto right now.

Veteran trader DonAlt echoed the bullish stance, labeling XRP one of the most compelling altcoin setups at current levels. It’s trading at range lows after sweeping prior support, a classic setup for a sharp reversal if broader market momentum continues.

Statistics: According to Coinglass, XRP's derivatives trading volume has surged 20.3%, with open interest up 9.5% in the last 24 hours. Liquidations hit $5.6 million, with shorts accounting for $3.9 million, suggesting traders are unsure of XRP's near-term trajectory but bracing for volatility.  

Community News: Adding to the bullish narrative, Coinbase Institutional has launched CFTC-regulated XRP futures, offering professional investors a capital-efficient way to trade one of the market’s most liquid assets. The product recorded $51 million in day-one volume, a strong signal of institutional demand, digital asset enthusiast Bill Morgan stated in his X post on Tuesday.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.163.75%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$91499.594.54%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$1704.947.94%
Got Questions? Ask
Which institutional investors are eyeing XRP?
How will XRP futures impact market volatility?
What are the implications of XRP's price surge for altcoins?
Which crypto exchanges might benefit from XRP trading?
Could Coinbase see increased activity with XRP futures?
How does XRP's technical milestone affect investor sentiment?
What potential returns could XRP offer compared to Bitcoin?
Which trading strategies are emerging around XRP?
How might volatile markets affect XRP's trajectory?
Which derivatives markets are seeing interest due to XRP?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsaltcoins

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved