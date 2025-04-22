Dogecoin Jumps 7%, Shiba Inu Up 4%: Is A Major Meme Rally Brewing?

Zinger Key Points
- Dogecoin holds key support, setting up for a potential breakout, with targets as high as $1.25.
- Shiba Inu flashes a weekly buy signal with a 512% rally setup forming on the charts.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are gaining momentum as Bitcoin surges past $90,000, fueled by the highest ETF inflows seen since January 2025. This resurgence is reigniting bullish sentiment across the meme coin space.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1710
|$25.5 billion
|+6.6%
|+9.4%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001300
|$7.7 billion
|+3.6%
|+9.2%
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|$0.058410
|$3.5 billion
|+6.3%
|+17.3%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez notes Dogecoin has reclaimed the $0.17 support level, a crucial zone. A breakdown could send DOGE to $0.06, but holding here sets the stage for further upside.
Trader Javon Marks highlights a bullish DOGE setup with higher lows forming and a breakout in progress.
With his previous target of $0.6533 still in play, he now sees potential for a 279% rally — possibly reaching as high as $1.25.
For Shiba Inu, Martinez points to a TD Sequential buy signal on the weekly chart, suggesting a rebound is imminent.
Javon Marks also identifies a massive Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern forming on SHIB, now entering its final phase. This setup targets a move to $0.000081, a 512% upside from current levels.
Statistics: Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions up from 4.38 million to 4.61 million in a single day.
IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increased 359.83%, while transactions greater than $100,000 spiked from 27 to 84 in a single day. Daily active addresses increased by 3.3%.
Dogecoin wallets holding 100 million to 1 billion DOGE are up from 99 to 106 currently over the past month, Bitinfocharts reported.
Community News: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin's proposal to replace the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) with RISC-V, a faster and more efficient virtual machine, could significantly benefit Shibarium.
Since Shibarium is built as an Ethereum Layer-2, it would inherit these performance gains automatically, a major long-term tailwind for SHIB and other L2 ecosystems.
