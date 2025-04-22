April 22, 2025 1:03 PM 2 min read

Dogecoin Jumps 7%, Shiba Inu Up 4%: Is A Major Meme Rally Brewing?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are gaining momentum as Bitcoin surges past $90,000, fueled by the highest ETF inflows seen since January 2025. This resurgence is reigniting bullish sentiment across the meme coin space.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1710$25.5 billion+6.6% +9.4% 
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001300  $7.7 billion+3.6%+9.2% 
Pepe PEPE/USD $0.058410$3.5 billion+6.3% +17.3% 

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez notes Dogecoin has reclaimed the $0.17 support level, a crucial zone. A breakdown could send DOGE to $0.06, but holding here sets the stage for further upside.

Trader Javon Marks highlights a bullish DOGE setup with higher lows forming and a breakout in progress.

With his previous target of $0.6533 still in play, he now sees potential for a 279% rally — possibly reaching as high as $1.25.

For Shiba Inu, Martinez points to a TD Sequential buy signal on the weekly chart, suggesting a rebound is imminent.

Javon Marks also identifies a massive Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern forming on SHIB, now entering its final phase. This setup targets a move to $0.000081, a 512% upside from current levels.

Statistics: Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions up from 4.38 million to 4.61 million in a single day.

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increased 359.83%, while transactions greater than $100,000 spiked from 27 to 84 in a single day. Daily active addresses increased by 3.3%.

Dogecoin wallets holding 100 million to 1 billion DOGE are up from 99 to 106 currently over the past month, Bitinfocharts reported.

Community News: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin's proposal to replace the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) with RISC-V, a faster and more efficient virtual machine, could significantly benefit Shibarium.

Since Shibarium is built as an Ethereum Layer-2, it would inherit these performance gains automatically, a major long-term tailwind for SHIB and other L2 ecosystems.

Overview
