April 21, 2025 10:08 AM 2 min read

Strategy Adds $555 Million In Bitcoin, Ups Stash To 538,200 BTC

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Strategy MSTR has acquired an additional 6,556 Bitcoin BTC/USD for approximately $555.8 million, according to a new SEC filing.

The purchase was made between April 14 and April 20, at an average price of $84,785 per Bitcoin including fees.

The move brings MicroStrategy's total Bitcoin holdings to 538,200 BTC, acquired for a combined cost of $36.47 billion at an average price of $67,766 per coin.

The acquisition was funded via proceeds from the company's ongoing at-the-market equity sales programs, raising $547.7 million through its MSTR common stock and $7.8 million through its STRK preferred stock.

The purchase comes amid renewed institutional interest in Bitcoin, particularly from Japan.

On Monday, publicly listed Metaplanet MTPLF added 330 BTC to its treasury, taking its total holdings to 4,855 BTC, currently valued above $420 million.

Also Read: Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Reportedly Looking Into Expanding To US Crypto Market

This marks the company’s third Bitcoin purchase in April, reinforcing its position as the tenth-largest public BTC holder.

In a similar move, Japanese fashion company ANAP Holdings revealed it had acquired approximately 16.6591 BTC last week, valued at around $1.4 million.

The investment will be managed through its subsidiary, ANAP Lightning Capital, and will be revalued quarterly on the company's books.

ANAP reported a 12.1% Bitcoin yield so far this quarter, with a striking 95% yield in the previous quarter, calculated by its proprietary "BTC Yield" metric.

Despite global macro headwinds, including U.S. equity markets losing $5.4 trillion after Trump's tariff announcement, Bitcoin has remained resilient.

While the Nasdaq fell 11% in early April, Bitcoin's drawdown was limited to 6%, reinforcing its role as a potential hedge during financial stress.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy
$317.750.17%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.16
Growth
10.25
Quality
-
Value
3.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$87673.003.12%
MTPLF Logo
MTPLFMetaplanet Inc
$2.62-3.68%
Got Questions? Ask
Who will benefit from MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy?
How might institutional interest shift Bitcoin prices?
Which companies could follow ANAP Holdings in Bitcoin investments?
What impact will Bitcoin yield metrics have on investor confidence?
How could Japanese investors influence the Bitcoin market?
Which sectors might see growth due to Bitcoin's resilience?
How will crypto market expansion affect traditional banks?
What potential opportunities arise from MicroStrategy's equity sales?
Could Metaplanet's acquisitions signal further market rallies?
What trends will emerge from growing crypto adoption in fashion companies?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesStories That Matter

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved