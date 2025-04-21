Strategy Adds $555 Million In Bitcoin, Ups Stash To 538,200 BTC

Zinger Key Points
- Strategy now holds 538,200 BTC valued at over $36 billion, acquired at an average price of $67,766 including all expenses.
- Metaplanet and ANAP’s continued BTC accumulation highlights growing institutional interest, particularly from Japanese corporates.
Strategy MSTR has acquired an additional 6,556 Bitcoin BTC/USD for approximately $555.8 million, according to a new SEC filing.
The purchase was made between April 14 and April 20, at an average price of $84,785 per Bitcoin including fees.
The move brings MicroStrategy's total Bitcoin holdings to 538,200 BTC, acquired for a combined cost of $36.47 billion at an average price of $67,766 per coin.
The acquisition was funded via proceeds from the company's ongoing at-the-market equity sales programs, raising $547.7 million through its MSTR common stock and $7.8 million through its STRK preferred stock.
The purchase comes amid renewed institutional interest in Bitcoin, particularly from Japan.
On Monday, publicly listed Metaplanet MTPLF added 330 BTC to its treasury, taking its total holdings to 4,855 BTC, currently valued above $420 million.
This marks the company’s third Bitcoin purchase in April, reinforcing its position as the tenth-largest public BTC holder.
In a similar move, Japanese fashion company ANAP Holdings revealed it had acquired approximately 16.6591 BTC last week, valued at around $1.4 million.
The investment will be managed through its subsidiary, ANAP Lightning Capital, and will be revalued quarterly on the company's books.
ANAP reported a 12.1% Bitcoin yield so far this quarter, with a striking 95% yield in the previous quarter, calculated by its proprietary "BTC Yield" metric.
Despite global macro headwinds, including U.S. equity markets losing $5.4 trillion after Trump's tariff announcement, Bitcoin has remained resilient.
While the Nasdaq fell 11% in early April, Bitcoin's drawdown was limited to 6%, reinforcing its role as a potential hedge during financial stress.
Image: Shutterstock
