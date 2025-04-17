April 17, 2025 9:33 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Stuck Below $85,000: Bull Run Shakeout Or Bearish Downtrend?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Bitcoin BTC/USD has been trading sideways over the past 30 days, prompting a debate about when the next strong trend will emerge.

What Happened: On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant on Wednesday analyzed the sell-side pressure impacting Bitcoin over the past two weeks.

Contrary to popular belief, whales are not dumping.

Instead, short-term holders are driving the recent pullbacks, creating turbulence without substance.

The data from its Exchange Inflow Age/Value Bands shows that short-term holders are the main source, offloading an average of around 930 BTC per day, compared to just around 529 BTC/day from long-term holders, who remain largely unfazed.

The on-chain data also provided a breakup based on wallet size showing that the retail and mid-sized cohorts: shrimps to sharks are doing most of the selling, while whales have barely budged, moving only around 70 BTC/day.

Source: CryptoQuant

Overall, this correction is a typical Bitcoin shakeout, according to CryptoQuant, triggered by jittery retail participants responding to stagnant price action and low volatility and not a smart money exodus.

Also Read: Trump Administration Is ‘Only Looking To Accumulate’ Bitcoin, Bo Hines Says

Why It Matters: Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa echoed the sentiment, describing the market as "boring" with no clear breakout levels or direction in the short term.

"Feels like one of those ‘could go up or down' zones," he said, noting that altcoins remain choppy too.

Meanwhile, Cold Blooded Shiller pointed to Bitcoin consolidating near a potential crossover zone, suggesting a larger move could be brewing. While the broader trend remains bearish, he sees the current range as a healthy setup for potential upside—if macro conditions cooperate.

Image: Shutterstock

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

