Bitcoin Stuck Below $85,000: Bull Run Shakeout Or Bearish Downtrend?

Bitcoin BTC/USD has been trading sideways over the past 30 days, prompting a debate about when the next strong trend will emerge.

What Happened: On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant on Wednesday analyzed the sell-side pressure impacting Bitcoin over the past two weeks.

Contrary to popular belief, whales are not dumping.

Instead, short-term holders are driving the recent pullbacks, creating turbulence without substance.

The data from its Exchange Inflow Age/Value Bands shows that short-term holders are the main source, offloading an average of around 930 BTC per day, compared to just around 529 BTC/day from long-term holders, who remain largely unfazed.

The on-chain data also provided a breakup based on wallet size showing that the retail and mid-sized cohorts: shrimps to sharks are doing most of the selling, while whales have barely budged, moving only around 70 BTC/day.

Source: CryptoQuant

Overall, this correction is a typical Bitcoin shakeout, according to CryptoQuant, triggered by jittery retail participants responding to stagnant price action and low volatility and not a smart money exodus.

Why It Matters: Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa echoed the sentiment, describing the market as "boring" with no clear breakout levels or direction in the short term.

"Feels like one of those ‘could go up or down' zones," he said, noting that altcoins remain choppy too.

somewhat boring price action right now, no real clear path or levels for $BTC in the short term imo. mostly just 'number can go up or it can go down'. Definitely some interesting daily runners in the altcoin market here and there but a bit choppy last day or two. stay on ur toes pic.twitter.com/AShfHoh6BG — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) April 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Cold Blooded Shiller pointed to Bitcoin consolidating near a potential crossover zone, suggesting a larger move could be brewing. While the broader trend remains bearish, he sees the current range as a healthy setup for potential upside—if macro conditions cooperate.

