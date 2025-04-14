Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Go Sideways But This Trader Says You 'Shouldn't Long' One Of Them

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is down 2.2% to $2.78 trillion.
- Traders anticipate lightly bullish price action for Bitcoin but remain bearish on ETH.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Monday amid ongoing tariff uncertainty.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|24-Hour Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$84,890
|+0.4%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$1,645
|+0.8%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$130.30
|-0.8%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.15
|-0.7%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1613
|-3.2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.0000122
|-1.4%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 2% and daily active addresses down by 6%.
- Coinglass data reports 162,000 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $380.80 million.
Notable Developments:
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Monero XMR/USD
|$216
|+5.1%
|Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD
|$0.9047
|+5.0%
|Kaspa KAS/USD
|$0.077
|+2.6%
Trader Notes: Prominent trader Crypto Kaleo expects Bitcoin dominance to peak soon, which would spark a rally in altcoins compared to Bitcoin.
Analyst Altcoin Sherpa has bad news for Ethereum investors, stating that “you shouldn’t long this coin” until it shows strength. He does not expect a reversal any time soon and expects Ethereum to hit 2019 levels on the Bitcoin trading pair.
Trader Cold Blooded shiller highlights $87,000 as a key level for a “significant change in market momentum,” which would provide the “simplest, cleanest long setup in two months.”
Image: Shutterstock
