April 14, 2025 3:34 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Go Sideways But This Trader Says You 'Shouldn't Long' One Of Them

by Ivan Crnogatić Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Monday amid ongoing tariff uncertainty.

CryptocurrencyPrice   24-Hour Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$84,890+0.4%
Ethereum ETH/USD$1,645+0.8%
Solana SOL/USD$130.30-0.8%
XRP XRP/USD$2.15-0.7%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1613-3.2%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.0000122-1.4%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 2% and daily active addresses down by 6%.
  • Coinglass data reports 162,000 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $380.80 million.

Notable Developments:


Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Monero XMR/USD$216+5.1%
Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD$0.9047+5.0%
Kaspa KAS/USD$0.077+2.6%

Trader Notes: Prominent trader Crypto Kaleo expects Bitcoin dominance to peak soon, which would spark a rally in altcoins compared to Bitcoin.

Analyst Altcoin Sherpa has bad news for Ethereum investors, stating that “you shouldn’t long this coin” until it shows strength. He does not expect a reversal any time soon and expects Ethereum to hit 2019 levels on the Bitcoin trading pair.

Trader Cold Blooded shiller highlights $87,000 as a key level for a “significant change in market momentum,” which would provide the “simplest, cleanest long setup in two months.”

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

