Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Go Sideways But This Trader Says You 'Shouldn't Long' One Of Them

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Monday amid ongoing tariff uncertainty.

Cryptocurrency Price 24-Hour Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $84,890 +0.4% Ethereum ETH/USD $1,645 +0.8% Solana SOL/USD $130.30 -0.8% XRP XRP/USD $2.15 -0.7% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1613 -3.2% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.0000122 -1.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 2% and daily active addresses down by 6%.

Coinglass data reports 162,000 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $380.80 million.

Notable Developments:



Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Monero XMR/USD $216 +5.1% Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $0.9047 +5.0% Kaspa KAS/USD $0.077 +2.6%

Trader Notes: Prominent trader Crypto Kaleo expects Bitcoin dominance to peak soon, which would spark a rally in altcoins compared to Bitcoin.

Analyst Altcoin Sherpa has bad news for Ethereum investors, stating that “you shouldn’t long this coin” until it shows strength. He does not expect a reversal any time soon and expects Ethereum to hit 2019 levels on the Bitcoin trading pair.

Trader Cold Blooded shiller highlights $87,000 as a key level for a “significant change in market momentum,” which would provide the “simplest, cleanest long setup in two months.”

Above $87,000 for $BTC would mark a significant change in the market momentum.



You can also see this simplicity on the candle chart with the RSI consistently rejecting at the 50 level.



When these break upwards it'll be the simplest, cleanest long set ups we've seen in 2 months. https://t.co/Rp417jDODQ pic.twitter.com/5ls0Va8DDg — Cold Blooded Shiller (@ColdBloodShill) April 14, 2025

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock