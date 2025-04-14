XRP Spikes 13% In 7 Days: What Is Going On?

XRP XRP/USD is up 13% over the past week as parent company Ripple touts the potential of tokenization as a growth catalyst.

Cryptocurrency Price 7-Day Performance XRP XRP/USD $2.12 +12.8% Bitcoin BTC/USD $84,330 +7.5% Ethereum ETH/USD $1,630 +4.7%

Trader Notes: Prominent technical analyst Ali Martinez highlighted key resistance for XRP around $2.22, which, if overcome, could kickstart a move toward $2.40.

$XRP is trading within an ascending triangle, with key resistance at $2.22. A breakout could spark a move toward $2.40. pic.twitter.com/bzrTYg9ps1 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 14, 2025

Community News: According to a new report from Ripple and Boston Consulting Group, the tokenization of financial assets is rapidly transforming from experimental technology to a strategic priority for major financial institutions.

Total value is expected to reach $6 trillion this year and surge to nearly $19 trillion by 2033 for a projected 53% compound annual growth rate.

Rather than simply adding a digital layer to existing infrastructure, tokenization represents “a complete redesign that is fundamentally reshaping how financial markets operate,” the report states.

Still, the report emphasizes that tokenization isn’t appropriate for all asset classes and financial institutions need to evaluate benefits on a case-by-case basis.

As adoption accelerates, early movers will have distinct advantages in shaping the infrastructure of this new financial landscape, while “those that hesitate risk being left behind.”

Image: Shutterstock