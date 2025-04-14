April 14, 2025 12:52 PM 1 min read

XRP Spikes 13% In 7 Days: What Is Going On?

by Ivan Crnogatić Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD is up 13% over the past week as parent company Ripple touts the potential of tokenization as a growth catalyst.

CryptocurrencyPrice7-Day Performance
XRP XRP/USD$2.12+12.8%
Bitcoin BTC/USD$84,330+7.5%
Ethereum ETH/USD$1,630+4.7%

Trader Notes: Prominent technical analyst Ali Martinez highlighted key resistance for XRP around $2.22, which, if overcome, could kickstart a move toward $2.40.

Read Also: Why Stablecoins Are The US Dollar’s Overlooked Advantage

Community News: According to a new report from Ripple and Boston Consulting Group, the tokenization of financial assets is rapidly transforming from experimental technology to a strategic priority for major financial institutions.

Total value is expected to reach $6 trillion this year and surge to nearly $19 trillion by 2033 for a projected 53% compound annual growth rate.

Rather than simply adding a digital layer to existing infrastructure, tokenization represents “a complete redesign that is fundamentally reshaping how financial markets operate,” the report states.

Still, the report emphasizes that tokenization isn’t appropriate for all asset classes and financial institutions need to evaluate benefits on a case-by-case basis.

As adoption accelerates, early movers will have distinct advantages in shaping the infrastructure of this new financial landscape, while “those that hesitate risk being left behind.”

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.140.79%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$84516.360.92%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$1631.592.14%
Got Questions? Ask
Which financial institutions will lead in tokenization?
How will Ripple influence crypto markets?
What asset classes could benefit most from tokenization?
Are there ETFs focusing on tokenized assets?
Which technology companies are positioned for growth?
How could investment banks adapt to tokenization?
Is XRP set for further price increases?
What risks do traditional assets face with tokenization?
Which crypto exchanges will capitalize on this trend?
Who will be the main competitors to Ripple in tokenization?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesAI Generatedaltcoins

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved