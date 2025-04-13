April 13, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Unprecedented $3 Billion XRP Trade Fuels Market Rebound

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Over $3 billion worth of XRP XRP/USD was traded within a single day, marking a significant recovery for the digital asset after a challenging week.

What Happened: According to data from CoinMarketCap, the XRP has been steadily regaining key support levels. The digital asset rebounded from a low of $1.94 on Friday to $2.06 on Saturday, marking a 2.63% increase within 24 hours.

Friday’s trading session saw a transfer of 200 million XRP, worth approximately $402.7 million, from Ripple to an undisclosed wallet.

This follows a February spike in XRP’s realized cap, which nearly doubled from $30.1 billion to $64.2 billion, largely driven by new investors.

Currently, around 6 million old supply accounts for 62.8% of XRP’s realized cap, a significant increase from just 23%. This rapid concentration in new holdings indicates strong retail activity but also highlights potential fragility due to elevated cost bases.

Also Read: XRP Outshines Bitcoin, Ethereum With A 5% Spike Ahead Of Its ETF Debut On Wall Street

The coming days will be crucial for XRP, with focus on inflows and volume. If the upward momentum continues, XRP may attempt to reclaim resistance levels. However, if momentum slows, XRP may remain in consolidation until its next major move.

Why It Matters: Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have jointly filed a request to suspend their respective appeals while they “pursue a negotiated resolution” of their ongoing case.

This move could potentially impact XRP’s market performance in the coming days, adding another layer of complexity to the digital asset’s future trajectory.

Read Next

Crypto Community Buzzes as $250 Million Bitcoin Whale Returns from Hibernation, Is It A Good Sign?

Shutterstock: Eduardo Estellez

XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.15-0.55%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which crypto exchanges will benefit from XRP's rebound?
How might Ripple Labs capitalize on increasing XRP volume?
Which retail investors are likely to impact XRP's future?
Could institutional investors shift focus to XRP now?
What role will SEC negotiations play in XRP's price?
How will XRP's performance affect other altcoins?
Which financial instruments could gain from XRP's volatility?
Is there potential for XRP ETFs following recent trading?
How will XRP's market dynamics influence blockchain technology?
What opportunities exist in digital asset funds amid XRP's rise?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketssupport levelXRP

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved