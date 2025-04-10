Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble As Trump Ups China Tariffs, Scraps IRS Rule In Nod To Crypto Voters: Rising Yuan Could Boost Altcoins, Says Analyst

The cryptocurrency market cap dropped 2.80% in 24 hours to $2.54 trillion following President Donald Trump‘s sweeping tariff announcement, imposing a 145% duty on Chinese imports and a 10% universal tariff on most other goods.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9.47 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -3.34% $79,672.33 Ethereum ETH/USD -6,13% $1,532.89 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -1.35% $0.1552

On Thursday, Trump signed legislation nullifying a revised Internal Revenue Service rule that had expanded the definition of “broker” to include decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

The rule, finalized during former President Joe Biden‘s administration, was criticized by the crypto industry as unworkable for DeFi platforms that lack visibility into user identities. This action fulfills part of Trump’s campaign promise to be a “crypto president.”

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index registered at 21, remaining in “Fear” territory for the second consecutive day, significantly down from November’s yearly high of 88.

Over $297.81 million in crypto positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, affecting 101,191 traders. The largest single liquidation occurred on Binance’s ETH-USDT pair, worth $11.85 million, according to CoinGlass.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9.47 p.m. ET) Onyxcoin (XCN) +45.76% $0.01741 Curve DAO Token (CRV) +13.16% $0.5761 Render (RENDER) +6.42% $3.54

Traditional markets reeled from Trump’s announcement of a temporary 10% universal tariff on most imports and a 145% duty on Chinese goods.

In Thursday's session, the S&P 500, tracked by SPDR S&P 500 SPY, closed at 5,268, down 3.46% after plunging over 4% earlier in the day. The Nasdaq-100, tracked by Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, dropped 4.19% to 18,343.

Futures extended the slide Thursday night, with Nasdaq-100 futures falling 1.26% to 18,251.75, S&P 500 futures down 1.04% to 5,247.00, and Dow futures slipping 0.88% to 39,448.00.

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe noted the correlation between Yuan strength and Ethereum performance, suggesting a Yuan bounce could improve conditions for altcoins. He added that a decline in Treasury yields and gold prices, alongside dollar weakness, would create favorable conditions for the crypto market.

Presumably I'd want to see Yields to tumble down, alongside the Dollar and Gold to go down.



The correlation between strength on the Yuan and $ETH is massive and that's why I think that we should see a bounce up in the Yuan to improve the conditions for #Altcoins. pic.twitter.com/HT9Q6tZUhX — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 10, 2025

Popular on-chain analytics firm, Santiment, reported 132 new wallets holding 10+ BTC in the past day, indicating “a higher level of confidence from crypto’s key stakeholders” following Trump’s tariff announcement.

🐳🦈 Bitcoin's whales and sharks are growing in number, indicating a sudden shift after Trump implemented his 90-day tariff pause yesterday. Over the past day, +132 more 10+ $BTC wallets exist, indicating a higher level of confidence from crypto's key stakeholders. pic.twitter.com/5Q1MUxWBeP — Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 10, 2025

Technical analyst Ali Martinez warned of several bearish signals on Bitcoin’s chart, including a recent death cross formation and the SuperTrend indicator showing a “Sell” signal. Martinez identified key resistance levels at $82,500 (monthly open), the descending trendline from all-time high around $84,000, and moving averages at $85,800 (50-day) and $87,000 (200-day), suggesting significant technical barriers to overcome.

While the recent #Bitcoin $BTC bounce has been strong, the higher time frames suggest caution:



– Death cross recently formed on the daily chart

– SuperTrend indicator still shows "Sell"

– Monthly open at $82,500 acting as resistance

– Descending trendline from ATH sits around… pic.twitter.com/ugF6fawUeE — Ali (@ali_charts) April 10, 2025

Traders now await Friday’s March producer price inflation data and earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co., which could further influence market sentiment.

