XRP, Solana, Cardano Plunge Over 15% In 7 Days: Is A Rebound Coming?

Major altcoins like XRP XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Cardano ADA/USD are down more than 15% in the past seven days, tracking the broader crypto market selloff as Trump's aggressive tariffs continue to shake global risk sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $1.84 $107.2 billion -2.% -15.6% Solana SOL/USD $107.00 $55.14 billion +0.9% -18.6% Cardano ADA/USD $0.5746 $20.3 billion -2.3% -17.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Alex RTB believes Solana won't rally until it dips closer to the $80 level, which he views as the safest accumulation zone.

While some traders are calling for even deeper downside ($20–$25), he stresses that $80 remains the sweet spot for long-term buyers.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed out a bullish divergence between XRP's price and its network fundamentals.

XRP recently hit an all-time high of 6.26 million wallets holding at least one token — a clear sign that adoption continues to grow, even as price remains sluggish.

In another X post, Martinez spotted XRP key support levels sit at $1.67 and $1.39, while major resistance stands at $2.04 and $2.38.

Despite the recent volatility, the $XRP network is growing stronger! Now reaching an all-time high of 6.26 million addresses holding 1 #XRP or more. pic.twitter.com/Vavv9FkmuP — Ali (@ali_charts) April 9, 2025

Crypto trader Jesse Olson took a more sober stance on Cardano, noting that it's been 1,519 days since ADA hit its all-time high. His message: New highs are never guaranteed in crypto, no matter the narrative.

Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows Cardano's large transaction volume down by 8.2%, though daily active addresses ticked up 0.2% in the last 24 hours, suggesting short-term engagement even as whales pull back.

Solana's total value locked is at $6.13 billion, according to DeFiLlama, to levels not seen since early November 2024.

Community News: In a bullish development for Solana, developers rolled out confidential balances via ZK-powered token extensions.

The announcement in a X post on Tuesday marks the first encrypted token standard built for institutional-grade privacy, without sacrificing Solana's signature sub-second finality.

It strengthens Solana's position in the privacy and compliance race, giving institutions the tools to shield sensitive data while still leveraging fast, transparent rails.

