XRP, Solana, Cardano Plunge Over 15% In 7 Days: Is A Rebound Coming?

- XRP, Solana, and Cardano have dropped sharply amid escalating geopolitical tensions from the ongoing tariff war.
- Some traders believe these current levels could present strong accumulation zones ahead of a potential rally.
Major altcoins like XRP XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Cardano ADA/USD are down more than 15% in the past seven days, tracking the broader crypto market selloff as Trump's aggressive tariffs continue to shake global risk sentiment.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|XRP XRP/USD
|$1.84
|$107.2 billion
|-2.%
|-15.6%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$107.00
|$55.14 billion
|+0.9%
|-18.6%
|Cardano ADA/USD
|$0.5746
|$20.3 billion
|-2.3%
|-17.4%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Alex RTB believes Solana won't rally until it dips closer to the $80 level, which he views as the safest accumulation zone.
While some traders are calling for even deeper downside ($20–$25), he stresses that $80 remains the sweet spot for long-term buyers.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed out a bullish divergence between XRP's price and its network fundamentals.
XRP recently hit an all-time high of 6.26 million wallets holding at least one token — a clear sign that adoption continues to grow, even as price remains sluggish.
In another X post, Martinez spotted XRP key support levels sit at $1.67 and $1.39, while major resistance stands at $2.04 and $2.38.
Crypto trader Jesse Olson took a more sober stance on Cardano, noting that it's been 1,519 days since ADA hit its all-time high. His message: New highs are never guaranteed in crypto, no matter the narrative.
Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows Cardano's large transaction volume down by 8.2%, though daily active addresses ticked up 0.2% in the last 24 hours, suggesting short-term engagement even as whales pull back.
Solana's total value locked is at $6.13 billion, according to DeFiLlama, to levels not seen since early November 2024.
Community News: In a bullish development for Solana, developers rolled out confidential balances via ZK-powered token extensions.
The announcement in a X post on Tuesday marks the first encrypted token standard built for institutional-grade privacy, without sacrificing Solana's signature sub-second finality.
It strengthens Solana's position in the privacy and compliance race, giving institutions the tools to shield sensitive data while still leveraging fast, transparent rails.
