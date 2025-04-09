April 9, 2025 1:34 PM 2 min read

XRP, Solana, Cardano Plunge Over 15% In 7 Days: Is A Rebound Coming?

Zinger Key Points

Major altcoins like XRP XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Cardano ADA/USD are down more than 15% in the past seven days, tracking the broader crypto market selloff as Trump's aggressive tariffs continue to shake global risk sentiment.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
XRP XRP/USD$1.84$107.2 billion-2.%-15.6%
Solana SOL/USD$107.00$55.14 billion+0.9% -18.6% 
Cardano ADA/USD$0.5746$20.3 billion -2.3%  -17.4% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Alex RTB believes Solana won't rally until it dips closer to the $80 level, which he views as the safest accumulation zone.

While some traders are calling for even deeper downside ($20–$25), he stresses that $80 remains the sweet spot for long-term buyers.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed out a bullish divergence between XRP's price and its network fundamentals.

XRP recently hit an all-time high of 6.26 million wallets holding at least one token — a clear sign that adoption continues to grow, even as price remains sluggish.

In another X post, Martinez spotted XRP key support levels sit at $1.67 and $1.39, while major resistance stands at $2.04 and $2.38.

Crypto trader Jesse Olson took a more sober stance on Cardano, noting that it's been 1,519 days since ADA hit its all-time high. His message: New highs are never guaranteed in crypto, no matter the narrative.

Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows Cardano's large transaction volume down by 8.2%, though daily active addresses ticked up 0.2% in the last 24 hours, suggesting short-term engagement even as whales pull back.

Solana's total value locked is at $6.13 billion, according to DeFiLlama, to levels not seen since early November 2024.

Community News: In a bullish development for Solana, developers rolled out confidential balances via ZK-powered token extensions.

The announcement in a X post on Tuesday marks the first encrypted token standard built for institutional-grade privacy, without sacrificing Solana's signature sub-second finality.

It strengthens Solana's position in the privacy and compliance race, giving institutions the tools to shield sensitive data while still leveraging fast, transparent rails.

