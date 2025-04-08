April 8, 2025 12:24 PM 2 min read

Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu—Fartcoin Emerges As 'Recession Hedge' With Surging Strength

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
While most of the crypto market bleeds, Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD is defying gravity. For the second straight day, it has posted strong double-digit gains, fueled by an unexpected surge in smart money interest and whale accumulation.

According to Stalkchain data, one unusually large retail-sized buy—worth $1 million—helped propel Fartcoin above $0.5254, widening the gap from key liquidation levels.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $0.5564$556.8 million+11% +4.5% 
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1509$22.5 billion+3% -12.8% 
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001116$6.6 billion -0.9%-14.1% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Mags said plainly, "Fartcoin is the real hedge against recession."

Meanwhile, Wizard of SoHo sarcastically dubbed it the "best asset" for delivering minimal upside and maximum downside, yet noted its relative strength compared to Bitcoin's shaky moves.

Altcoin Sherpa chimed in, saying Fartcoin is showing “incredible strength” and asked Crypto Twitter if they could “smell it.”

Even ETF analyst Eric Balchunas joined the conversation, questioning the rally while Bitcoin is down.

Peter Schiff weighed in, suggesting tongue-in-cheek that the U.S. might need a strategic Fartcoin reserve, replying to a post on how markets are plunging while Fartcoin rises.

Meme coin trader Unipcs compared the current Fartcoin action to Pepe's breakout last year when it went from a $300–$500 million range to a $3 billion market cap explosion. He emphasized Fartcoin's growing volume and relative strength.

Statistics: Stalkchain data shows Inflows into the meme coin sector also show a sharp tilt toward Fartcoin ($1.9 million).

Smart money on chain activities in the meme coin market received more inflows ($4.7 million) than outflows ($1.8million).

Social sentiment and market activity pushed Fartcoin to the top spot on LunarCrush’s meme coin leaderboard.

