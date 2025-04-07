April 7, 2025 2:14 PM 2 min read

XRP Down 10% In A Single Day: Is The Worst Over?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

XRP's XRP/USD joined the broader crypto sell-off on Monday, tumbling 10% and sparking a wave of liquidations.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
XRP XRP/USD $1.88$110.05 billion-8% -10.5% 
Bitcoin BTC/USD $78,338.92$1.55 trillion-3.8% -6% 
Ethereum ETH/USD $1,552.22$187.3 billion-8.6% -15.7% 

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Oscar Ramos shared his take on the current market chaos, noting he picked up XRP at $1.69 following its plunge to an intraday low of $1.61 — just before a modest bounce to $1.80.

Though XRP remains under pressure and has lost key support near $2, Ramos said, "I bought the dip — not the mega dip at $1.61, but at least I got $1.69."

He also flagged broader macro headwinds, citing the NASDAQ opening under 15,000.

Speculation is swirling over the possibility of an emergency rate cut to counter accelerating market declines. Ramos posed the question many are asking: “Can the Fed do an emergency cut to slow the pain of the crashing in the world right now?”

Statistics: XRP's sharp drop pushed long liquidations to $41.1 million in the past 24 hours — the highest since March 3, 2025, according to Coinglass data. Short liquidations also surged to $19.32 million, marking the highest level since March 2.

XRP derivatives trading volume exploded by 587% in the same period, highlighting the heightened activity amid extreme volatility.

Whale Alert data shows that 200 million XRP—valued at $355.6 million—was moved from an unknown wallet to Binance, sparking speculation that whales might have insider knowledge the broader market lacks.

Community News: Despite short-term price pressure, Ripple's latest report predicts strong long-term fundamentals for XRP. It forecasts that the tokenized real-world asset market could grow from $0.6 trillion today to $9.4 trillion by 2030 — and even hit $18.9 trillion by 2033.

The projected 53% CAGR will be driven by XRP and Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD, with growth unfolding in three key stages: low-risk adoption, institutional expansion and full market transformation.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

