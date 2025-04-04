Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stay 'Relatively Unharmed' Despite China's Reciprocal Tariffs'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Friday, despite stock markets continuing to sell off amid China's retaliatory tariffs.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $83,871.08 +2.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $1,806.68 +1.2% Solana SOL/USD $122.04 +5.7% XRP XRP/USD $2.12 +3.8% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1705 +7.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001226 +0.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 7.3% and daily active addresses growing by 6.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 10,152 to 9,980 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 498.2%.

Coinglass data reports 88,275 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $264.95 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Cosmos ATOM/USD $5.02 +12.2% Pendle PENDLE/USD $3.14 +9.9% Sonic (CRYPTO: S) $0.5047 +9%

Trader Notes: Santiment data highlighted that China's newly-announced 34% tariffs on U.S. goods have triggered a sharp drop in traditional markets, dragging stocks to 11-month lows. I

Bitcoin and major altcoins have remained relatively steady, showing resilience amid the macro volatility.

While sentiment has leaned slightly bearish since Trump's initial tariff announcement, crypto's stability in the face of escalating global tensions may point to underlying strength — and potential upside if conditions begin to ease.

🇨🇳 China has imposed 34% reciprocal tariffs on US goods, and stock markets have now dropped to 11-month lows. However, Bitcoin and altcoins have actually stayed relatively unharmed. The crowd has shown a slight bearish bias ever since Trump's tariffs were announced, but the… pic.twitter.com/9XCwxOwILD — Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 4, 2025

Echoing that sentiment, crypto trader Ansem remarked after the China news, "and Bitcoin is just chilling in the same spot," underscoring the asset's relative calm.

IncomeSharks drew attention to Bitcoin's strong green candle and noted that the market has likely absorbed the recent wave of selling. The trader believes crypto now has a real shot at rebounding ahead of stocks — and potentially leading the recovery.

Crypto trader Kevin also pointed out the timing, emphasizing that Bitcoin is holding in the green while equities continue to bleed. "This definitely hints at a potential capital rotation, or at least a growing narrative shift," he said. He added that the BTC vs. S&P 500 chart will be particularly telling if the divergence persists.

With expectations of monetary easing building and corporate earnings facing pressure, Bitcoin is increasingly being viewed as both a hedge and a speculative opportunity.

It's one of those rare setups, Kevin explained, where "fear plus policy support equals crypto tailwinds." Still, he cautioned that the next few weeks will be critical in determining whether BTC can maintain this strength as equities remain under pressure.

