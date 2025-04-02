April 2, 2025 4:12 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound, While Ethereum Lags Ahead Of Trump Tariff Announcements

Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are surging ahead of a crucial tariff announcement by President Trump.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $86,692.07+2%
Ethereum ETH/USD $1,912.93+0.2%
Solana SOL/USD $131.12+3.4%
XRP XRP/USD $2.15+0.8%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1740+1.2%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001268-0.04%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 18.6% and daily active addresses growing by 4.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,147 to 10,387 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 66.4%.
  • Coinglass data reports 107,025 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $236.01 million.
  • Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that miners have sold 1,500 BTC, worth $127.5 million, in the past week.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
EOS EOS/USD$0.8226+20.4%
Raydium RAY/USD$2.04+12.7%
DeXe DEXE/USD$14.65+9.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto investor Ted Pillows believes no new tariffs or threats could signal a bullish reversal, while new tariffs could mean continued downward momentum.

CrediBULL Crypto notes that Bitcoin’s local demand is holding, but the market remains choppy.

Michael van de Poppe sees a break above $87,000–$87,500 as the key trigger for BTC to enter price discovery, suggesting today "might be the day crypto finally takes off."

Meanwhile, crypto trader CrypNuevo highlights BTC remains trapped below $91,500 and needs a clean breakout to confirm bullish momentum.

