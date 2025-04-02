Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound, While Ethereum Lags Ahead Of Trump Tariff Announcements

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 0.9% higher to $2.77 trillion.
- One trader says breaking above $88,000 would be the trigger for another rally.
Cryptocurrency markets are surging ahead of a crucial tariff announcement by President Trump.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$86,692.07
|+2%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$1,912.93
|+0.2%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$131.12
|+3.4%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.15
|+0.8%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1740
|+1.2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001268
|-0.04%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 18.6% and daily active addresses growing by 4.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,147 to 10,387 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 66.4%.
- Coinglass data reports 107,025 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $236.01 million.
- Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that miners have sold 1,500 BTC, worth $127.5 million, in the past week.
Notable Developments:
- Strategic Bitcoin Embrace By US Could Trigger Global Crypto Policy Shift, Says Grayscale
- Circle’s Revenue Grows, But IPO Filing Shows Falling Profitability
- AVAX To Outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum, Reaching $250 By 2029: Standard Chartered
- Ripple’s Stablecoin Gains Momentum As Financial Institutions Embrace RLUSD For Cross-Border Payments
- Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin To Hit $250,000 By End Of Year
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|EOS EOS/USD
|$0.8226
|+20.4%
|Raydium RAY/USD
|$2.04
|+12.7%
|DeXe DEXE/USD
|$14.65
|+9.2%
Trader Notes: Crypto investor Ted Pillows believes no new tariffs or threats could signal a bullish reversal, while new tariffs could mean continued downward momentum.
CrediBULL Crypto notes that Bitcoin’s local demand is holding, but the market remains choppy.
Michael van de Poppe sees a break above $87,000–$87,500 as the key trigger for BTC to enter price discovery, suggesting today "might be the day crypto finally takes off."
Meanwhile, crypto trader CrypNuevo highlights BTC remains trapped below $91,500 and needs a clean breakout to confirm bullish momentum.
