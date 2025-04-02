Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound, While Ethereum Lags Ahead Of Trump Tariff Announcements

Cryptocurrency markets are surging ahead of a crucial tariff announcement by President Trump.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $86,692.07 +2% Ethereum ETH/USD $1,912.93 +0.2% Solana SOL/USD $131.12 +3.4% XRP XRP/USD $2.15 +0.8% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1740 +1.2% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001268 -0.04%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 18.6% and daily active addresses growing by 4.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,147 to 10,387 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 66.4%.

Coinglass data reports 107,025 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $236.01 million.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that miners have sold 1,500 BTC, worth $127.5 million, in the past week.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- EOS EOS/USD $0.8226 +20.4% Raydium RAY/USD $2.04 +12.7% DeXe DEXE/USD $14.65 +9.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto investor Ted Pillows believes no new tariffs or threats could signal a bullish reversal, while new tariffs could mean continued downward momentum.

CrediBULL Crypto notes that Bitcoin’s local demand is holding, but the market remains choppy.

Michael van de Poppe sees a break above $87,000–$87,500 as the key trigger for BTC to enter price discovery, suggesting today "might be the day crypto finally takes off."

Meanwhile, crypto trader CrypNuevo highlights BTC remains trapped below $91,500 and needs a clean breakout to confirm bullish momentum.

