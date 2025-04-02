April 2, 2025 2:48 PM 1 min read

Pepe Coin Down 0.5%: Why Is It Not Moving?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Pepe's PEPE/USD is trading sideways on Wednesday, but analysts anticipate a strong breakout.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Pepe PEPE/USD $0.057623$3.2 billion-0.5% -11.7%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1729$25.7 billion-0.7% -11.4% 
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001263$7.4 billion-0.6% -13.4% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jameson noted that Pepe's chart is looking good.

MaxBecauseBTC believes the biggest move is in the works.

He dismissed concerns over previous cycle tops (March, May, December), calling this period a re-accumulation phase before the next leg up.

He reaffirmed his long-standing $50 billion valuation target for Pepe, reminding traders that he made this call when PEPE's market cap was only $300 million.

Trader BagCalls pointed out that PEPE is currently at September 2024 levels and expects it to break the $10 billion valuation soon.

Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume has dropped 27.4%, while daily active addresses are up 16.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 161 to 175 in a single day.

Crypto trader Plazma stated that Pepe has added 346 new holders taking the total holders as of April 2 closer to 420,000.

Coinglass data shows Pepe liquidations in the past 24 hours at $2.01 million, the majority being long liquidations of $1.14 million. Derivatives trading volume expanded by around 12%.

Image: Shutterstock

