DeepSeek Debut May Have Dipped Bitcoin Under $100,000, But The AI Chatbot Sees Hope For Apex Crypto's Rise Up To $200,000 By Year-End

The emergence of China’s low-cost artificial intelligence model, DeepSeek, shook global markets earlier this year, engulfing even Bitcoin BTC/USD in its wake.

Acting as the first bearish catalyst of 2025, the model called into question the perception of U.S. tech superiority, pressurizing stocks and, eventually, Bitcoin back below $100,000.

But while its launch was the undoing of the leading cryptocurrency, DeepSeek itself was hopeful of Bitcoin’s rebound in the latter half of the year.

What happened: We tried out the AI-powered search engine’s answer-giving skills, posing the most burning question from a cryptocurrency perspective, “How much could Bitcoin rise to by the end of 2025?”

The tool scoured online data sources, including forecasts by seasoned investor Cathie Wood and multinational bank Standard Chartered.

DeepSeek responded with a bull thesis ranging from $150,000 to $250,000+, contingent on Bitcoin’s prior halving cycles, continued institutional adoption, and higher inflation.

Source: DeepSeek

In a moderate scenario, where new catalysts are limited and exchange-traded fund flows slow down, it projected a range of $80,000−$150,000.

In a bearish case, marred by prolonged recession and harsh regulatory conditions, DeepSeek expected Bitcoin to end between $30,000 and $60,000.

See Also: ‘Greatest Of Them All’ TRUMP Memecoin Headed for Trump Media ETFs? Polymarket Bettors Think It’s Unlikely

Taking into account the best and worst, DeepSeek concluded by saying,

"A reasonable base case is $100,000−$200,000, assuming the halving cycle plays out similarly to past ones and institutional demand grows. However, extreme volatility and unforeseen risks mean outcomes could vary widely."

It’s worth highlighting that influential personalities such as venture capitalist Tim Draper and BitMex co-founder Arthur Hayes have painted a $250,000 target for Bitcoin by year-end. Similarly, Standard Chartered Bank anticipated that the leading asset would hit $200,000, defying recession fears and President Donald Trump’s tariff initiatives.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $84,202.21, up 0.90% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the cryptocurrency was down over 9%.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock