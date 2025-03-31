Trump Media Partnership Ensured Crypto.Com's Native Token Bucked Bitcoin, Ethereum Downsides With 21% Rally Last Week — Here's What Else Popped

The cryptocurrency market shrank considerably last week due to an uncertain macroeconomic environment, although a few lesser-known coins netted significant returns.

What happened: CRO, the native token of cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, topped the gainers list with a 21.89% rally last week.

The upsurge was built on the exchange's partnership with President Donald Trump-owned Trump Media and Technology Group to launch exchange-traded funds. Later that week, the firm declared the end of an SEC enforcement action, which boosted the token’s value further.

ZEC, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency, narrowly trailed CRO, as it too surged over 21% last week. Interestingly, the coin is built on Bitcoin's BTC/USD codebase and also has a fixed supply of 21 million like the apex cryptocurrency.

FORM, the token of the newly-branded GameFi network Four, ranked third on the weekly gainers list. The coin hit an all-time high of $2.62 last week amid growing interest around its newest product, Four.meme, an ecosystem for meme coins.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price Cronos CRO/USD +21.89% $0.1001 Zcash ZEC/USD +21.86% $38.13 Four FORM/USD +21.15% $2.38

Elsewhere, the sentiment was gloomy. Bitcoin lost over 5% of its value, and Ethereum ETH/USD reeled under double-digit losses.

Top altcoins such as XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD also had declines of 14.83% and 10.06%, respectively.

Comparatively, meme heavyweights Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD were less damaged, falling 5.80% and 5.75%, respectively.

Risk appetite has shrunk ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariff “Liberation Day,” with cryptocurrencies following declines in equities.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization contracted 6% over the week to $2.64 trillion.

