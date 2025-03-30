Macro Expert Raoul Pal: Bitcoin Poised For Massive Gains

Renowned macro expert and ex-Goldman Sachs executive, Raoul Pal, has signaled an imminent upswing in the value of Bitcoin BTC/USD, attributing the expected surge to increasing global liquidity.

What Happened: Pal communicated his predictions on social media platform X. He proposed that Bitcoin’s value trends typically trail the global liquidity cycle by a span of 10 weeks.

Pal presented a chart showcasing a significant uptick in global M2, which represents the total supply of money worldwide, following a dip in late 2024. Based on this information, he predicts that Bitcoin is on the brink of ending its correction phase and embarking on new rallies.

Earlier in the month, Pal forecasted that the global M2 will persist in its upward trajectory while Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies experience a “regular correction”.

The waiting game is almost over…the 10 week lead is my preferred… but pic.twitter.com/pRCxvwMheA — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) March 28, 2025

He further conjectured that Bitcoin could hit a market cycle peak of at least $210,000, with the potential to soar to $412,000 or even $805,000.

Over time, we just keep climbing the log regression channel. Whether we stay at the man (red) or climb above it by another standard deviation or two remains to be seen as the cycle develops. pic.twitter.com/h5WszZzCit — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) March 10, 2025

Also Read: Crypto Analyst Predicts 195% Bitcoin Rally, Says Bull Market Not Over Yet

As of this writing, Bitcoin is priced at $82,500, marking a 2.25% decrease over the past day.

This too shall pass…



Crypto is still feeling the tightening in liquidity from the stronger dollar and higher rates in Q4 2024. That is almost done and financial conditions are easing fast and M2 is headed back to new highs. This is just a regular correction… 1/ pic.twitter.com/P2XH4h50nF — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) March 10, 2025

Why It Matters: The contrasting views of Pal and Bittel highlight the inherent volatility and unpredictability of the cryptocurrency market. While both experts agree on the correlation between Bitcoin’s performance and global liquidity, the timing of Bitcoin’s response to changes in global M2 is a point of contention.

This divergence in opinion underscores the need for investors to approach cryptocurrency investments with caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Read Next

Robert Kiyosaki Says ‘Everything Bubble' Will Cause Historic Market Crash, Bitcoin Will Be Fastest To Recover