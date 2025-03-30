Macro Expert Raoul Pal: Bitcoin Poised For Massive Gains

Zinger Key Points
- Raoul Pal predicts Bitcoin's impending rally, linking it to a rise in global liquidity levels.
- With Bitcoin's value set at $82,500, Pal hints at a potential surge to between $210,000 and $805,000 in the future.
Renowned macro expert and ex-Goldman Sachs executive, Raoul Pal, has signaled an imminent upswing in the value of Bitcoin BTC/USD, attributing the expected surge to increasing global liquidity.
What Happened: Pal communicated his predictions on social media platform X. He proposed that Bitcoin’s value trends typically trail the global liquidity cycle by a span of 10 weeks.
Pal presented a chart showcasing a significant uptick in global M2, which represents the total supply of money worldwide, following a dip in late 2024. Based on this information, he predicts that Bitcoin is on the brink of ending its correction phase and embarking on new rallies.
Earlier in the month, Pal forecasted that the global M2 will persist in its upward trajectory while Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies experience a “regular correction”.
He further conjectured that Bitcoin could hit a market cycle peak of at least $210,000, with the potential to soar to $412,000 or even $805,000.
Also Read: Crypto Analyst Predicts 195% Bitcoin Rally, Says Bull Market Not Over Yet
As of this writing, Bitcoin is priced at $82,500, marking a 2.25% decrease over the past day.
Why It Matters: The contrasting views of Pal and Bittel highlight the inherent volatility and unpredictability of the cryptocurrency market. While both experts agree on the correlation between Bitcoin’s performance and global liquidity, the timing of Bitcoin’s response to changes in global M2 is a point of contention.
This divergence in opinion underscores the need for investors to approach cryptocurrency investments with caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.
