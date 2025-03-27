March 27, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Can Fartcoin Beat Dogecoin, Shiba Inu To Become The 'Biggest Winner This Year'?

Zinger Key Points

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD has seen significant gains over the past week, prompting traders to speculate about potential exchange listing sand positioning it as the next major meme coin.  

What Happened: In an X post on March 27, crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC highlighted that the Solana SOL/USD meme coin Fartcoin is dominating the sector, capturing attention from both crypto natives and traditional finance.

He suggested that despite its meme-like origins, Fartcoin could reach a deca-billion valuation if momentum continues.

He sees it as a high-beta play but and noted Fartcoin is outperforming the broader crypto market, including Pepe PEPE/USD.

Trader Altcoin Sherpa believes Fartcoin is at a critical moment: it's consolidating before a major breakout or it could dip to $0.47, making for an excellent buy opportunity. Sherpa is holding his spot position and watching for confirmation.

Why It Matters: Stalkchain data shows Fartcoin was the most purchased token by smart money in the past 24 hours, with $80,000 in buys.

Polymarket odds of Fartcoin getting listed on a ‘Tier 1 exchange’ like Coinbase before May 2025 have surged to 62%.

