Can Fartcoin Beat Dogecoin, Shiba Inu To Become The 'Biggest Winner This Year'?

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD has seen significant gains over the past week, prompting traders to speculate about potential exchange listing sand positioning it as the next major meme coin.

What Happened: In an X post on March 27, crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC highlighted that the Solana SOL/USD meme coin Fartcoin is dominating the sector, capturing attention from both crypto natives and traditional finance.

He suggested that despite its meme-like origins, Fartcoin could reach a deca-billion valuation if momentum continues.

He sees it as a high-beta play but and noted Fartcoin is outperforming the broader crypto market, including Pepe PEPE/USD.

Trader Altcoin Sherpa believes Fartcoin is at a critical moment: it's consolidating before a major breakout or it could dip to $0.47, making for an excellent buy opportunity. Sherpa is holding his spot position and watching for confirmation.

Fartcoin is either consolidating for the next leg or going to be a great buy at $0.47 or something.



I don't know which it is. I'm still in it on a spot trade and will continue watching pic.twitter.com/Rs6xg4d2o9 — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) March 27, 2025

Also Read: Fartcoin Explodes 88% In Seven Days, Flips Dogwifhat—The Next PEPE Of 2025?

Why It Matters: Stalkchain data shows Fartcoin was the most purchased token by smart money in the past 24 hours, with $80,000 in buys.

Polymarket odds of Fartcoin getting listed on a ‘Tier 1 exchange’ like Coinbase before May 2025 have surged to 62%.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock