Can Fartcoin Beat Dogecoin, Shiba Inu To Become The 'Biggest Winner This Year'?

Zinger Key Points
- Crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC believes Fartcoin is outperforming everything and could become this year’s biggest winner.
- Polymarket odds of a Tier 1 exchange listing for Fartcoin jumped to 62% on March 27, up from 44% earlier in the day.
Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD has seen significant gains over the past week, prompting traders to speculate about potential exchange listing sand positioning it as the next major meme coin.
What Happened: In an X post on March 27, crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC highlighted that the Solana SOL/USD meme coin Fartcoin is dominating the sector, capturing attention from both crypto natives and traditional finance.
He suggested that despite its meme-like origins, Fartcoin could reach a deca-billion valuation if momentum continues.
He sees it as a high-beta play but and noted Fartcoin is outperforming the broader crypto market, including Pepe PEPE/USD.
Trader Altcoin Sherpa believes Fartcoin is at a critical moment: it's consolidating before a major breakout or it could dip to $0.47, making for an excellent buy opportunity. Sherpa is holding his spot position and watching for confirmation.
Why It Matters: Stalkchain data shows Fartcoin was the most purchased token by smart money in the past 24 hours, with $80,000 in buys.
Polymarket odds of Fartcoin getting listed on a ‘Tier 1 exchange’ like Coinbase before May 2025 have surged to 62%.
Image: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
