XRP Down 3%: Why Is It Not Going Up?

XRP XRP/USD is stagnating on Wednesday, despite Ripple and the SEC reaching a final resolution, marking a significant milestone for XRP's regulatory clarity.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.38 $138.9 billion -3% -4.1% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1948 $28.9 billion +1.4% +15% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001461 $8.6 billion +6.4% +15.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto traderMartyParty predicts a technical 50% pullback to around $1.60.

$XRP Head and Shoulders maturing. Technical 50% pullback is around $1.60. Trade accordingly. pic.twitter.com/5BHkZsEDZU — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) March 26, 2025

Futures market chart trader Peter Brandt notes XRP’s head and shoulders pattern that suggests a breakout above $3.00, with key support at $1.90. If the pattern breaks lower, a measured move to $1.07 could be in play.

Crypto trader Seyma remains bullish, predicting XRP could outperform the broader market and reach $3–$3.24 in the coming weeks.

Crypto trader EuroSniper is short on XRP, expecting a deeper correction before Bitcoin stabilizes.

He will reconsider his stance if BTC reclaims $92,000. He targets the low $80,000s to high $70,000s, aligning with broader weakness.

Community News: In an X post on Wednesday, Ripple's chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty confirmed the SEC has unconditionally dropped its appeal. Ripple will pay only $50 million of the original $125 million fine, with the remaining amount refunded.

The SEC will request the court to lift its previous injunction. The final steps include a Commission vote, document drafting, and court approval.

