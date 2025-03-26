XRP Down 3%: Why Is It Not Going Up?

Zinger Key Points
- Despite meme coin surges, XRP remains flat—even as Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC officially ends.
- Crypto trader Seyma predicts a bullish move to $3–$3.24, while others warn of a potential pullback.
XRP XRP/USD is stagnating on Wednesday, despite Ripple and the SEC reaching a final resolution, marking a significant milestone for XRP's regulatory clarity.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.38
|$138.9 billion
|-3%
|-4.1%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1948
|$28.9 billion
|+1.4%
|+15%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001461
|$8.6 billion
|+6.4%
|+15.4%
Trader Notes: Crypto traderMartyParty predicts a technical 50% pullback to around $1.60.
Futures market chart trader Peter Brandt notes XRP’s head and shoulders pattern that suggests a breakout above $3.00, with key support at $1.90. If the pattern breaks lower, a measured move to $1.07 could be in play.
Crypto trader Seyma remains bullish, predicting XRP could outperform the broader market and reach $3–$3.24 in the coming weeks.
Crypto trader EuroSniper is short on XRP, expecting a deeper correction before Bitcoin stabilizes.
He will reconsider his stance if BTC reclaims $92,000. He targets the low $80,000s to high $70,000s, aligning with broader weakness.
Community News: In an X post on Wednesday, Ripple's chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty confirmed the SEC has unconditionally dropped its appeal. Ripple will pay only $50 million of the original $125 million fine, with the remaining amount refunded.
The SEC will request the court to lift its previous injunction. The final steps include a Commission vote, document drafting, and court approval.
Image: Shutterstock
