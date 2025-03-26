March 26, 2025 2:14 PM 1 min read

XRP Down 3%: Why Is It Not Going Up?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD is stagnating on Wednesday, despite Ripple and the SEC reaching a final resolution, marking a significant milestone for XRP's regulatory clarity.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
XRP XRP/USD $2.38$138.9 billion-3%  -4.1%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1948$28.9 billion+1.4% +15% 
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001461  $8.6 billion+6.4%  +15.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto traderMartyParty predicts a technical 50% pullback to around $1.60.

Futures market chart trader Peter Brandt notes XRP’s head and shoulders pattern that suggests a breakout above $3.00, with key support at $1.90. If the pattern breaks lower, a measured move to $1.07 could be in play.

Crypto trader Seyma remains bullish, predicting XRP could outperform the broader market and reach $3–$3.24 in the coming weeks.

Crypto trader EuroSniper is short on XRP, expecting a deeper correction before Bitcoin stabilizes.

He will reconsider his stance if BTC reclaims $92,000. He targets the low $80,000s to high $70,000s, aligning with broader weakness.

Community News: In an X post on Wednesday, Ripple's chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty confirmed the SEC has unconditionally dropped its appeal. Ripple will pay only $50 million of the original $125 million fine, with the remaining amount refunded.

The SEC will request the court to lift its previous injunction. The final steps include a Commission vote, document drafting, and court approval.

