Shiba Inu Rallies 10%: What Is Going On?

- Shiba Inu whale transactions surged 73% in a single day, alongside increased daily transactions.
- New exchange listing and a potential major DeFi upgrade fueling bullish sentiment.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen a surge in activity, driven by rising whale transactions, increasing daily users and growing optimism from traders.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001482
|$9.12 billion
|+9.8%
|+20.9%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2049
|$30.5 billion
|+10%
|+20.4%
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|$0.059115
|$3.8 billion
|+14.8%
|+22.1%
Trader Notes: In an X post on Tuesday, crypto trader Satori predicted a minimum 20% gain if SHIB breaks resistance, confirming a bottoming pattern.
Crypto trader Clifton Fx observed a falling wedge breakout, suggesting an ongoing retest on the daily chart.
World Of Charts highlighted SHIB breaking out of a descending channel, potentially setting up a 2x rally in the coming days.
InvestingHaven noted that Shiba Inu is quietly bullish as the chart continues to show strength, holding both key support levels.
He noted strong support at $0.000012345 and maintaining a 2025 target of $0.0000741.
Statistics: Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions moving higher from 3.7 million on Monday to 3.83 million on Tuesday.
IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume spiked 72.8% in a single day, while transactions greater than $100,000 jumped from 50 to 65.
43% of traders are in profit, 47% underwater, 10% at breakeven.
Community News: Cryptocurrency exchange BingX announced the listing of SHIB on BingX Futures.
Shibarium Updates teased a major DeFi upgrade in Shib Finance, aiming to revolutionize DeFi with reputation-based lending and undercollateralized borrowing.
