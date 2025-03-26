Shiba Inu Rallies 10%: What Is Going On?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen a surge in activity, driven by rising whale transactions, increasing daily users and growing optimism from traders.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001482 $9.12 billion +9.8% +20.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2049 $30.5 billion +10% +20.4% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.0 5 9115 $3.8 billion +14.8% +22.1%

Trader Notes: In an X post on Tuesday, crypto trader Satori predicted a minimum 20% gain if SHIB breaks resistance, confirming a bottoming pattern.

Crypto trader Clifton Fx observed a falling wedge breakout, suggesting an ongoing retest on the daily chart.

World Of Charts highlighted SHIB breaking out of a descending channel, potentially setting up a 2x rally in the coming days.

InvestingHaven noted that Shiba Inu is quietly bullish as the chart continues to show strength, holding both key support levels.

He noted strong support at $0.000012345 and maintaining a 2025 target of $0.0000741.

$SHIB: Quietly Bullish



The chart is doing the heavy lifting, SHIB held both key supports. No hype, just structure.



-$.0000133 held as our 2025 low forecast

-$.000012345 is ultra-strong support

-Target remains $.0000741 in 2025



April 13th is key for #SHIB's confirmation pic.twitter.com/RccHPHwOHP — InvestingHaven (@InvestingHaven) March 25, 2025

Statistics: Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions moving higher from 3.7 million on Monday to 3.83 million on Tuesday.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume spiked 72.8% in a single day, while transactions greater than $100,000 jumped from 50 to 65.

43% of traders are in profit, 47% underwater, 10% at breakeven.

Community News: Cryptocurrency exchange BingX announced the listing of SHIB on BingX Futures.

Shibarium Updates teased a major DeFi upgrade in Shib Finance, aiming to revolutionize DeFi with reputation-based lending and undercollateralized borrowing.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock