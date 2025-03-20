Peter Schiff Says Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Is A 'Scam' To Lure Americans Into Buying More Crypto

Zinger Key Points
- Peter Schiff criticizes the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, claiming it’s a scheme to mislead investors into buying crypto.
- He points to TRUMP meme coin as the prime example, highlighting its 80% drop from highs.
- Pelosi’s latest AI pick skyrocketed 169% in just one month. Click here to discover the next stock our government trade tracker is spotlighting—before it takes off.
Bitcoin BTC/USD critic Peter Schff is warning that the strategic Bitcoin reserve is a tool to trick Americans into speculative losses.
What Happened: In an X post on Thursday, Schiff slammed the strategic Bitcoin reserve, stating that it exists solely to “scam” more Americans into buying crypto.
Schiff called out President Donald Trump, predicting that more Americans will lose money in crypto under his influence than in any other speculative mania in history.
Schiff specifically pointed to the TRUMP TRUMP/USD meme coin, which is already down 80% from its peak, calling it a “perfect example” of misplaced hype.
He argued that investors bought into TRUMP due to Trump's pro-crypto stance, expecting it to benefit from his popularity.
His remarks come as the President lauded the Bitcoin reserve at a pre-recorded address at the Blockworks Digital Assets Summit on Thursday.
Price Action: TRUMP is down 30% over the past month, while Bitcoin has dropped 10% and XRP eroded around 9% over the same time frame.
Also Read: Peter Schiff Blasts Government Crypto Investments As ‘Waste of Resources’
Why It Matters: This isn't Schiff's first jab at crypto.
In an X post on Jan. 30, Schiff teased the meme coin creation and stated that he has created something better—an ordinal, the Bitcoin equivalent of an NFT.
In another post on Jan. 19, Schiff suggested the Trump Media & Technology Group should follow Strategy's Bitcoin strategy but with TRUMP tokens.
He proposed issuing convertible notes to acquire more TRUMP, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of price appreciation and capital expansion.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.