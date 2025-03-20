Fartcoin Soars 13% In A Day Outpacing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: Is A Return To All-Time Highs In The Cards?

Zinger Key Points
- Fartcoin surged 34% in the past seven days, surpassing meme coin leaders Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.
- Traders predict a bullish momentum, with some seeing an inevitable return to all-time highs, risk-reward is most favourable at current level
Popular meme coin Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD is rebounding, leading to renewed optimism among traders for a sustained meme coin rally.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD
|$0.3912
|$391.3 million
|+13.4%
|+43.3
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1739
|$25.8 billion
|+0.9%
|+3.1%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001294
|$7.6 billion
|+1%
|+6.7%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Unipcs indicated he is up seven figures on his Fartcoin long.
Despite being 85% down from all-time highs, he believes strong meme coins recover sharply. According to the trader, Fartcoin has still one of the “biggest mindshares,” with the rebund being an indicator thereof.
"If the bull run continues, a return to all-time highs is a matter of when, not if," he said.
Another trade sees Fartcoin in an accumulation phase, a critical period where big money is made.
He argues that risk-reward is best now, not when the price reaches $2. "The only skill you need now is patience," he concluded.
