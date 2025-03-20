March 20, 2025 11:25 AM 1 min read

Fartcoin Soars 13% In A Day Outpacing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: Is A Return To All-Time Highs In The Cards?

Popular meme coin Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD is rebounding, leading to renewed optimism among traders for a sustained meme coin rally.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $0.3912$391.3 million+13.4%  +43.3
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1739$25.8 billion+0.9% +3.1% 
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001294$7.6 billion+1% +6.7% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Unipcs indicated he is up seven figures on his Fartcoin long.

Despite being 85% down from all-time highs, he believes strong meme coins recover sharply. According to the trader, Fartcoin has still one of the “biggest mindshares,” with the rebund being an indicator thereof.

"If the bull run continues, a return to all-time highs is a matter of when, not if," he said.

Another trade sees Fartcoin in an accumulation phase, a critical period where big money is made.

He argues that risk-reward is best now, not when the price reaches $2. "The only skill you need now is patience," he concluded.

