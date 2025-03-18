DJT Stock Has Plummeted 50% Since Trump's Inauguration But Investors Could Take Heart Its Fate Is Not As Bad As TRUMP Memecoin

The ongoing downturn in capital markets, precipitated by President Donald Trump's tariff policies, has eroded a significant chunk of value from entities tied to the president himself.

What happened: Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT, co-founded and majority-owned by Trump, have shed 48% of their value since the presidential inauguration. The stock closed at a five-month low of $19.17 last week.

The decline has coincided with a broader stock market selloff, with blue-chip averages like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, falling 3.7% and 5.3%, respectively, since Trump's White House return.

However, these losses paled in comparison to the hammering Trump's much-hyped Official Trump TRUMP/USD meme coin has taken in recent weeks.

After accumulating billions in market value upon launch, TRUMP has lost course.

The Solana SOL/USD-based meme coin, whose majority supply is controlled by The Trump Organization, has collapsed 85% from its all-time high set just before Trump's inauguration.

Memecoins, especially those lacking community support and utility, are highly speculative investments, prone to wild swings in short periods.

While TRUMP was certainly affected more, the risk-on markets suffered the brunt of Trump’s “chaotic” tariff measures against some of America’s largest trading partners. The situation was compounded when Trump declined to rule out a potential recession in 2025.

Price Action: At the time of writing, TRUMP was exchanging hands at $10.99, down 2.54% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of IBIT closed 1.73% higher at $20.56 during Monday’s regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SPY stock gained 2.07% to close at $562.81.

