Floki Community Shuts Down Coinbase Delisting Rumors, Sets Sight On Chasing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

- Floki officially confirms Coinbase is not delisting the token, debunking recent rumors.
- Besides Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Floki is the only meme coin to thrive from the last cycle.
Floki FLOKI/USD is gaining momentum as speculation of problems with trading the meme coin on Coinbase has been disspelled.
What Happened: In an X post on Friday, Floki dismissed rumors of a Coinbase delisting, confirming that the platform is only halting trading in New York—a region that accounts for just 2-5% of FLOKI's volume on Coinbase.
Coinbase itself contributes only around 1% of FLOKI's total trading volume, making the overall impact insignificant.
The change appears to be a regulatory issue rather than a Floki-specific decision, with other meme coins TURBO and GIGA also facing the same restriction in New York.
Why It Matters: Crypto trader CRG noted that Floki is in a strong liquidity sweep setup—it recently took out key lows, built a solid base, and now looks primed for a breakout.
If momentum holds, a sharp rally could follow, especially with the broader meme coin market heating up.
IntoTheBlock data shows that Floki transactions above $100,000 increased from 1 to 4 in the past week, signaling rising whale activity. 50% of FLOKI holders are currently in profit.
Image: Shutterstock
