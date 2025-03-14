Floki Community Shuts Down Coinbase Delisting Rumors, Sets Sight On Chasing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Floki FLOKI/USD is gaining momentum as speculation of problems with trading the meme coin on Coinbase has been disspelled.

What Happened: In an X post on Friday, Floki dismissed rumors of a Coinbase delisting, confirming that the platform is only halting trading in New York—a region that accounts for just 2-5% of FLOKI's volume on Coinbase.

Coinbase itself contributes only around 1% of FLOKI's total trading volume, making the overall impact insignificant.

The change appears to be a regulatory issue rather than a Floki-specific decision, with other meme coins TURBO and GIGA also facing the same restriction in New York.

Why It Matters: Crypto trader CRG noted that Floki is in a strong liquidity sweep setup—it recently took out key lows, built a solid base, and now looks primed for a breakout.

If momentum holds, a sharp rally could follow, especially with the broader meme coin market heating up.

Memes catching a nice bid today$FLOKI one that looks great, spent nearly a week basing and took out Monday low / last week's low



Plenty of liquidity higher



Bounce it all with haste pic.twitter.com/YuGFVWZWT8 — CRG (@MacroCRG) March 14, 2025

IntoTheBlock data shows that Floki transactions above $100,000 increased from 1 to 4 in the past week, signaling rising whale activity. 50% of FLOKI holders are currently in profit.

Image: Shutterstock