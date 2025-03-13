Raoul Pal, Tom Lee See Bitcoin Capturing Major Share Of $500 Trillion Global Store Of Value Market

Macro strategist Raoul Pal and Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee have analyzed Bitcoin's BTC/USD role in the global store value market worth $400 to $500 trillion.

What Happened: In a deep-dive discussion on March 13, Pal and Lee outlined why Bitcoin is still in its early stages of growth, with the potential to capture a significant portion of the $400 to $500 trillion global store-of-value market.

Lee, whose background includes analyzing the wireless industry boom of the 1990s before launching Fundstrat in 2014, explained how Bitcoin's rise mirrors the adoption curves of major technology networks.

"If you just take two factors—the number of wallets and activity per wallet—you can explain over 90% of Bitcoin's growth," Lee noted, comparing it to how social media platforms created massive value.

Despite skepticism from institutions, Lee and Fundstrat backed Bitcoin as early as 2017, when it traded near $1,000. "We got famously fired by several well-known hedge funds," he recalled, believing their negative reaction validated Bitcoin's long-term potential.

Why It Matters: Both Pal and Lee remain highly bullish on Bitcoin's long-term outlook. Lee highlighted key macroeconomic trends, including AI-driven productivity and favorable U.S. demographics, as strong tailwinds for BTC adoption.

They estimate that Bitcoin and digital assets could capture a significant share of the multi-trillion-dollar global value market, implying a potential 400-500x growth from today's levels.

Image: Shutterstock