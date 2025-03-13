Raoul Pal, Tom Lee See Bitcoin Capturing Major Share Of $500 Trillion Global Store Of Value Market

Zinger Key Points
- Investment veterans Raoul Pal and Tom Lee believe Bitcoin’s $1.5 trillion market cap is just the beginning.
- Tom Lee, who first recommended Bitcoin at $1,000 in 2017, says BTC follows a predictable network-based growth model.
- Find out which stock just plummeted to the bottom of the new Benzinga Rankings. Updated daily—spot the biggest red flags before it’s too late.
Macro strategist Raoul Pal and Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee have analyzed Bitcoin's BTC/USD role in the global store value market worth $400 to $500 trillion.
What Happened: In a deep-dive discussion on March 13, Pal and Lee outlined why Bitcoin is still in its early stages of growth, with the potential to capture a significant portion of the $400 to $500 trillion global store-of-value market.
Lee, whose background includes analyzing the wireless industry boom of the 1990s before launching Fundstrat in 2014, explained how Bitcoin's rise mirrors the adoption curves of major technology networks.
"If you just take two factors—the number of wallets and activity per wallet—you can explain over 90% of Bitcoin's growth," Lee noted, comparing it to how social media platforms created massive value.
Despite skepticism from institutions, Lee and Fundstrat backed Bitcoin as early as 2017, when it traded near $1,000. "We got famously fired by several well-known hedge funds," he recalled, believing their negative reaction validated Bitcoin's long-term potential.
Also Read: The Trump Bitcoin Effect: Why Is BTC Performing Worse Compared To Trump’s First 100 Days In 2017?
Why It Matters: Both Pal and Lee remain highly bullish on Bitcoin's long-term outlook. Lee highlighted key macroeconomic trends, including AI-driven productivity and favorable U.S. demographics, as strong tailwinds for BTC adoption.
They estimate that Bitcoin and digital assets could capture a significant share of the multi-trillion-dollar global value market, implying a potential 400-500x growth from today's levels.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.