Pepe Leads Memecoin Rally With 15% Spike—Analyst Describes 'Incredibly Good' Looking PEPE-DOGE Pair As 'Generational Entry' Opportunity

Frog-themed cryptocurrency Pepe PEPE/USD spearheaded Wednesday’s memecoin rally, clocking double-digit gains.
What happened: The Ethereum ETH/USD-based token soared over 15%, becoming the best-performing meme coin in the last 24 hours.
The coin's trading volume leaped 8% to $950 million, making it the second-most traded meme coin in the last 24 hours.
A few crucial technical indicators turned bullish for the coin following the rally.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price indicator, flashed a “Buy” signal for PEPE, according to TradingView. The Momentum indicator also painted a bullish narrative.
See Also: House Committee Favors Stablecoin Regulation To ‘Strengthen’ Dollar: Majority Whip Says CBDCs Against ‘American Values’
The speculative interest also surged. The Open Interest in PEPE futures spiked 8.60% in the last 24 hours to $220 million, the highest it has been in over ten days, according to Coinglass.
Why It Matters: Well-known analyst Max Schwartzman compared PEPE's price action against Dogecoin DOGE/USD, calling the pair "incredibly good."
“This is THE SIGNAL for memes… how they pair against the BTC of meme coins ($DOGE),” the analyst added.
"This helped me catch the generational entry on PEPE back in 2023. A second chance is brewing here for those who missed it last run," the analyst opined.
Price Action: At the time of writing, PEPE was exchanging hands at $0.000007206, up 15.41% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, however, the memecoin has plunged 64%.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.