Raoul Pal Sees Bitcoin, Solana In 'Healing Stage', Predicts Market Recovery In Q2

Macro strategist Raoul Pal has shared his outlook for crypto investors amid recent market volatility, emphasizing that patience and proper risk management are essential for surviving this correction.

What Happened: In a podcast on March 1, Pal described the downturn as part of a normal bull market correction, driven by tightening global financial conditions. He explained that “Financial conditions tightened last year due to the dollar rallying in anticipation of Trump and rising rates ahead of potential tariffs.”

His core advice centers on risk management: “If you’re using leverage, you are going to get blown out and you’re going to lose control of your tokens.”

Pal referenced his M2 money supply model, developed with analyst Julian Batella, which has accurately predicted Bitcoin's BTC/USD price movements with a 10-week lag.

Addressing Solana's SOL/USD 53% decline, Pal dismissed concerns that the asset is failing. He called claims that Solana is a “scam coin” or “dead coin” nonsense, arguing that SOL remains a deep and robust protocol.

He also pointed out that its price looks undervalued relative to global M2 trends.

What's Next: Despite short-term turbulence, Pal remains optimistic about the bigger picture.

He expects the market to recover by mid-March, calling the current phase the “healing stage” and predicts that April, May, and June will mark the second phase of the Banana Zone, ushering in significant bullish price action across the crypto space.

Image: Shutterstock