Trump's Crypto Reserve Plan Sparks Controversy, Schiff Questions XRP Inclusion, Polymarket CEO Invited To White House: This Week In Crypto

The past week in the crypto world was dominated by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a strategic U.S. cryptocurrency reserve. The move has sparked a flurry of reactions, with some questioning the inclusion of certain digital currencies and others calling for a Congressional investigation.

Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Schiff Questions Rationale for XRP Reserve

Renowned economist Peter Schiff expressed his confusion over the inclusion of XRP in the cryptocurrency reserve that was announced by President Trump. While Schiff acknowledged the rationale behind Bitcoin’s inclusion, he slammed the decision to include XRP, questioning its necessity.

Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plan Faces Backlash

President Trump’s crypto reserve plan has not been well-received by his tech community supporters. The plan, which includes Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana's SOL token, and Cardano, has led to a significant divide among his tech allies.

Schiff, Scaramucci Call for Congressional Inquiry

Peter Schiff and Anthony Scaramucci have called for a Congressional investigation into President Trump’s recent cryptocurrency announcements. Schiff raised questions about potential insider trading and manipulation related to the strategic cryptocurrency reserve declaration.

Gordon Johnson Criticizes Market Corruption

Gordon Johnson, an analyst at GLJ Research, criticized what he called market "corruption" following President Trump’s announcement of a strategic U.S. cryptocurrency reserve. Johnson responded to allegations that Trump's proposed cryptocurrency purchases aligned with holdings previously owned by his crypto advisor, David Sacks.

Polymarket CEO Invited to White House Crypto Summit

Shayne Coplan, CEO of prediction market platform Polymarket, confirmed that he will attend the White House Digital Asset Roundtable. Coplan, who was once raided by the FBI for alleged regulatory violations, thanked President Trump for the invitation.

