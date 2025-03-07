Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Lauds Donald Trump For 'Incredible Execution' In Establishing Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Industry experts have lauded President Donald Trump's executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, viewing it as a transformative step that could spur global adoption and legitimize Bitcoin BTC/USD as a financial asset.

The order utilizes 200,000 Bitcoin already held by the federal government from criminal and civil forfeiture proceedings, aiming to position the U.S. as a dominant player in cryptocurrency without taxpayer costs.

What Happened: White House artificial intelligence and crypto czar David Sacks, a key figure in Trump's administration, detailed the executive order's provisions, noting that the reserve will be capitalized with seized Bitcoin, ensuring no additional burden on taxpayers.

"The U.S. will not sell any bitcoin deposited into the Reserve. It will be kept as a store of value," Sacks stated, comparing it to a "digital Fort Knox" for what's often termed "digital gold."

The order also mandates a full audit of the government's 200,000 Bitcoin holdings—estimated but not yet fully accounted for—and establishes a separate Digital Asset Stockpile for other forfeited cryptocurrencies, managed by the Treasury Department for responsible stewardship.

Coinbase COIN CEO Brian Armstrong praised the administration's swift action, emphasizing its global implications.

"Incredible execution from the Trump administration and a historic moment for Bitcoin and crypto! I expect many of the G20 to take notice, and eventually follow America's leadership," he wrote on X on Thursday.

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, outlined broader impacts, stating, "Dramatically increases the likelihood that other nations will establish strategic bitcoin reserves," while also noting that it reduces the chances of a U.S. ban on Bitcoin and makes it harder for institutions like the IMF to deem it risky.

Justin Sun, founder of TRON TRON/USD, also expressed support, signaling readiness to collaborate with the administration in advancing the industry.

The executive order authorizes the Secretaries of Treasury and Commerce to explore budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional Bitcoin, though it limits the Digital Asset Stockpile to assets obtained through forfeiture.

Sacks credited Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Bo Hines, Executive Director of the Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, for their roles in the initiative, underscoring Trump's commitment to making the U.S. the "crypto capital of the world."

Image: Shutterstock