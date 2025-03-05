Trump-Announced Crypto Reserve Will Include These Coins, But One Name Has Made Investors Exceptionally Rich Over 5 Years

President Donald Trump’s announcement of a strategic cryptocurrency reserve marked a tectonic shift in U.S. fiscal policy, contrasting with the restrictive approach of the previous Joe Biden administration.

What happened: Aside from blue-chip coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, said to be at the “heart” of the reserve, popular altcoins such as XRP, Cardano, and Solana have been confirmed for inclusion.

While the rationale behind selecting these cryptocurrencies hasn't been provided, they all boast high market capitalization and have a history of delivering strong returns to investors.

See Also: Whale Leveraged 50x Short Sees $81 Million In Paper Gains As Ethereum Plummets After Trump’s Tariff Confirmation

As clear from the table, Solana has been the most profitable investment over the last five years, netting an eye-popping 16946% return to its holders.

Cardano’s native coin, ADA, has risen by 1796%, while BTC, ETH, and XRP have all gained over 800%.

Cryptocurrency 5 Year Gains +/- 1 Year Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 1:20 a.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +894% +29.52% $87,096.73 Ethereum ETH/USD +870% -41.38% $2,179.01 XRP ETH/USD +931% +276.91% $2.42 Solana SOL/USD +16946% +7.29% $141.81 Cardano ADA/USD +1796% +20.91% $0.9299

On a lower timeframe, though, some cryptocurrencies haven't been as exciting.

ETH, notably, has plunged 41% over the last year, while Solana has eked out a comparatively narrow gain of around 7%.

XRP has maintained the bullish impulse, surging an impressive 276% in the last year, while BTC and ADA have risen 29.52% and 20.91%, respectively.

Details on the weightage of the coins in the reserve remain unclear, and the industry eagerly awaited the upcoming cryptocurrency summit at the White House to learn more.

That said, the announcement has already invited backlash, with even Trump's supporters questioning the need to include cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin to build a reserve.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Read Next: