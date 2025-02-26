Whales Dump Melania Memecoin At Heavy Losses As Market Meltdown Wipes Out $12 Billion In Investor Wealth

Large investors were dumping Official Melania MELANIA/USD at massive losses, as the meme coin launched by First Lady Melania Trump traded 93% below its all-time high.
What happened: Two notable loss-making whale transactions were discovered by on-chain data tracking firm Lookonchain on Tuesday
One of the investors purchased 13.97 million MELANIA tokens for 30 million USD Coin USDC/USD a month ago, only to sell the stash for 14.32 million USDC on Monday, experiencing a loss of $15.68 million.
The other whale bagged 6.69 million MELANIAs for 10 million USDC more than three weeks ago and sold them for 6.27 million USDC over the past two days, losing $3.73 million.
The sell-offs by whales, known for being large hoarders of cryptocurrencies, suggested a weaker long-term sentiment and a bearish forecast for the meme coin.
Price Action: At the time of writing, MELANIA traded at $0.9210, down 0.59% in the last 24 hours and over 93% since the top of $13.73 shortly after its launch last month, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Just for additional context, about $12.8 billion worth of the coin's fully diluted capitalization has been eroded since the peak.
See Also: GameStop-Themed Cryptos Soar After Vivek Ramaswamy Co-Founded Firm’s CEO Urges Bitcoin Investment: Graduate From Being ‘Meme Stock’ To Sector Leader
Why It Matters: The Solana SOL/USD-based meme coin was launched just before President Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, much like the Official Trump TRUMP/USD token.
TRUMP has also witnessed a sharp drawdown, plummeting 82% from its record highs.
MELANIA was drawn into a larger controversy when on-chain sleuths alleged a potential link between the token's creators and the scam-tainted LIBRA meme coin promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei.
Read Next:
- Bybit Hacker Launders Nearly 30% Of Hacked $1.4 Billion ETH In 5 Days — Needs Only 8-10 Days To Finish The Job
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.