Bitcoin Holds Steady, ETH Outperforms SOL, TRUMP, Shiba Inu, Plumment, On-Chain Data Report Shows

- Glassnode data shows meme coins have faced steep declines, while Bitcoin and Ethereum remain resilient over the past three months.
- Bitcoin's realized volatility has dropped, signaling potential major market moves ahead.
On-chain data shows Bitcoin BTC/USD has maintained its strength comparatively to overall crypto market volatility as a major market move may be imminent.
What Happened: In a post on X on Friday, analytics provider Glassnode showed meme coins experiencing sharp declines, with TRUMP TRUMP/USD dropping by 33.1% and Shiba Inu SHIBA/USD falling by 27.9%.
Broader drawdowns include Bonk BONK/USD, down 6.92%, and Pepe PEPE/USD, down 6.8%.
Solana SOL/USD declined 2.65%, Ethereum ETH/USD slipped 0.84%, outperforming both SOL and meme coins.
Glassnode also showed Bitcoin's 1-week realized volatility having dropped to 23.42%, nearing historic lows. Past instances of similar compressions (Oct 2024: 22.88%, Nov 2023: 21.35%) preceded major market moves.
Similarly, BTC's 1-week options Implied Volatility (IV) is at 37.39%, among multi-year lows—suggesting the market is preparing for a volatility expansion.
Longer-term IV remains elevated (3m: 53.1%, 6m: 56.25%), indicating expectations of significant price swings in the coming months.
Why It Matters: In a post on X on Wednesday, influencer Davie Satoshi said traders should accumulate Bitcoin for building a solid foundation, stacking XRP for stability, adding PEPE to portfolio, and allocating a small portion for the high-risk meme coins with a potential to spike.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, in a post on X on Thursday, weighed in on meme coins, acknowledging their cultural impact and potential role in on-chain adoption, creative monetization and financial inclusion.
Recently, Glassnode data showed meme coin futures open interest down significantly, raising curiosity on the sector’s upcoming trajectory.
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
