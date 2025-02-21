Dogecoin 'Millionaire' Pushes 'Conviction Plays' Like PEPE Like There's No Tomorrow: 'Best Time To Start Buying'

Glauber Contessoto, popularly known as SlumDOGE Millionaire, advocated buying ‘conviction plays’ like frog-themed Pepe PEPE/USD on Thursday, amid a broader slump in the meme coin market.

What Happened: SlumDOGE Millionaire encouraged his X followers to seize the opportunity presented by the ongoing correction to invest in meme coins “like there’s no tomorrow.”

However, the popular trader was specific about the coins to consider. “And when I say meme coins, I don't mean max extract Dave Portnoy bullshit,” referring to the controversial promotions by the Barstool Sports founder.

He highlighted “conviction plays” like PEPE, Brett BRETT/USD, Floki FLOKI/USD, and Official Trump TRUMP/USD as the ideal bet in these times.

The trader claimed to have invested extensively in Dogecoin DOGE/USD during its early days and went from being a struggling music producer to a millionaire in 69 days.

Why It Matters: SlumDOGE Millionaire’s advocacy comes amid a significant downturn for the meme coin market. Over the last month, the combined capitalization has fallen by 33%.

However, like him, a few other traders have also backed PEPE over celebrity-backed meme coins that have sparked controversy lately.

Moreover, losses sustained by the Ethereum ETH/USD-based token in the last week were considerably less than those by blue-chip coins like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

Having said that, PEPE balance held by long-term holders dropped by 0.05% in the last 24 hours, according to IntoTheBlock, suggesting a bearish sentiment.

Price Action: At the time of writing, PEPE was exchanging hands at $0.000009758, up 1.98% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin was down 49%.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

