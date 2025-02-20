Bittensor Outshines Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Behind With 18% Gains In 7 Days: How High Can TAO Go?

Bittensor's TAO/USD recent surge comes as an announcement that Coinbase will soon support Bittensor generates buzz on social media.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Bittensor TAO/USD $454.58 $3.81 billion +9.5% +20.7% NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD $3.41 $4.04 billion +8.9% +2.9% Internet Computer ICP/USD $7.09 $3.4 billion +3.4% +0.6%

Trader Notes: Industry expert Quinten Francois predicts TAO to reach $640 and not even a "rugpulling president can do anything about that."

$TAO is going back to $640 and not even a rugpulling president can do anything about that pic.twitter.com/3WLdWWDTHB — Quinten | 048.eth (@QuintenFrancois) February 20, 2025

Crypto trader McKenna notes that TAO has broken its bearish structure, transitioning to dynamic TAO—which helps reduce supply-side inflation. While subnets are initially inflationary, they could drive long-term value and fuel the next AI speculation cycle.

Bluntz Capital remains long on TAO highlighting a clear 5-wave rally followed by an ABC correction on higher timeframes and a confirmed downtrend break, signaling renewed bullish momentum.

Statistics: Crypto analyst Miles Deutscher emphasizes TAO's ecosystem growth with subnet tokens. While participation requires a learning curve, early adopters could see significant benefits.

The $TAO ecosystem has been heating up since the launch of Subnet tokens. 🔥



There is a learning curve to get involved with it, but that kind of friction creates an opportunity for people who put in the extra work to be early and reap the rewards. pic.twitter.com/U4KSJUzndj — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) February 20, 2025

Community News: Coinbase Assets announced that it will list Bittensor (TAO) on the Bittensor network. Deposits will be available on Coinbase & CoinbaseExch in supported regions. Trading is scheduled to start today, pending liquidity.

Posty, a crypto trader, called the Coinbase listing a game-changer, stating that TAO is positioned to become the leading AI crypto project. Unlike many AI tokens already on Coinbase, Bittensor performed strongly even before its listing, showcasing its organic demand.

