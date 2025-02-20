XRP Up 297% Against Bitcoin Since Donald Trump Won The Election: Here's Why

Zinger Key Points
- Santiment data shows 261 new 100,000+ XRP wallets in 10 weeks, signalling rising confidence.
- Crypto trader predicts a breakout which could potentially lead to a 26% price rally.
XRP's XRP/USD latest surge follows the SEC acknowledging CoinShares' spot XRP ETF filing and Donald Trump's media post referencing Ripple's business—fueling speculation about XRP's role in future crypto adoption.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.69
|$155.6 billion
|+3.5%
|+10.3%
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$97,546.59
|$1.93 trillion
|+1.5%
|+1.7%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,747.97
|$331.4 billion
|+1.2%
|+3.5%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlights that XRP is forming an ascending triangle, positioning for a breakout that could lead to a 26% rally.
CrediBULL Crypto sees an ideal setup but warns that XRP/ETH is showing a triple-tap pattern, suggesting potential short-term weakness against Ethereum. He expects a pullback below $2.20 before a stronger move.
CryptoBusy believes XRP is forming a bullish inverse head and shoulders on higher timeframes, signaling major upside.
He suggests remaining cautious on watching out for a breakout above the neckline could confirm further upside and believes if resistance holds there could be a consolidation or a pullback.
Statistics: Santiment data shows XRP Ledger’s market capitalization is up 9% over the past week, outperforming a flat crypto market. Since Nov. 11, 2024, XRP has gained 297% against Bitcoin.
261 new 100,000 XRP wallets have emerged in the past ten weeks, signalling growing confidence.
Image: Shutterstock
