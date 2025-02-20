XRP Up 297% Against Bitcoin Since Donald Trump Won The Election: Here's Why

XRP's XRP/USD latest surge follows the SEC acknowledging CoinShares' spot XRP ETF filing and Donald Trump's media post referencing Ripple's business—fueling speculation about XRP's role in future crypto adoption.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.69 $155.6 billion +3.5% +10.3% Bitcoin BTC/USD $97,546.59 $1.93 trillion +1.5% +1.7% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,747.97 $331.4 billion +1.2% +3.5%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlights that XRP is forming an ascending triangle, positioning for a breakout that could lead to a 26% rally.

$XRP is gearing up for a breakout from this ascending triangle, which could trigger a 26% price move! pic.twitter.com/m7d18xMyAZ — Ali (@ali_charts) February 20, 2025

CrediBULL Crypto sees an ideal setup but warns that XRP/ETH is showing a triple-tap pattern, suggesting potential short-term weakness against Ethereum. He expects a pullback below $2.20 before a stronger move.

CryptoBusy believes XRP is forming a bullish inverse head and shoulders on higher timeframes, signaling major upside.

He suggests remaining cautious on watching out for a breakout above the neckline could confirm further upside and believes if resistance holds there could be a consolidation or a pullback.

Statistics: Santiment data shows XRP Ledger’s market capitalization is up 9% over the past week, outperforming a flat crypto market. Since Nov. 11, 2024, XRP has gained 297% against Bitcoin.

🐳 Despite flat crypto market conditions, XRP Ledger's market cap is +6% on the day and in the minority as a positive gainer over the past week (+9%). Since November 11, 2024, $XRP's price vs. $BTC is +297%.



There are 261 more 100K+ XRP wallets than 10 weeks ago, a strong sign… pic.twitter.com/5O37A7En7g — Santiment (@santimentfeed) February 19, 2025

261 new 100,000 XRP wallets have emerged in the past ten weeks, signalling growing confidence.

