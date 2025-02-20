February 20, 2025 9:23 AM 2 min read

XRP Up 297% Against Bitcoin Since Donald Trump Won The Election: Here's Why

Zinger Key Points

XRP's XRP/USD latest surge follows the SEC acknowledging CoinShares' spot XRP ETF filing and Donald Trump's media post referencing Ripple's business—fueling speculation about XRP's role in future crypto adoption.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
XRP XRP/USD$2.69$155.6 billion+3.5%+10.3%
Bitcoin BTC/USD$97,546.59$1.93 trillion+1.5%+1.7%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,747.97$331.4 billion+1.2%+3.5%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlights that XRP is forming an ascending triangle, positioning for a breakout that could lead to a 26% rally.  

CrediBULL Crypto sees an ideal setup but warns that XRP/ETH is showing a triple-tap pattern, suggesting potential short-term weakness against Ethereum. He expects a pullback below $2.20 before a stronger move.

CryptoBusy believes XRP is forming a bullish inverse head and shoulders on higher timeframes, signaling major upside.

He suggests remaining cautious on watching out for a breakout above the neckline could confirm further upside and believes if resistance holds there could be a consolidation or a pullback.

Statistics: Santiment data shows XRP Ledger’s market capitalization is up 9% over the past week, outperforming a flat crypto market. Since Nov. 11, 2024, XRP has gained 297% against Bitcoin.

261 new 100,000 XRP wallets have emerged in the past ten weeks, signalling growing confidence.

Image: Shutterstock

